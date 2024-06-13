Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

13 June 2024 - 10:06 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they advise a viewer wanting to trade in a 2014 Kia Picanto for a newer hatch. They also help a first-time buyer choose a hatchback under R370,000 and unpack the pros and cons of buying a vehicle from a rental company.

WATCH | Mahindra at Nampo Harvest Day 2024

Ignition TV catches up with Mahindra South Africa at the recent Nampo Harvest Day.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they debate whether a VW Polo GT is a good pick for a first time buyer.
WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2024 Auto China show

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the 2024 Auto China show.
