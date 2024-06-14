Features

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III

14 June 2024 - 12:04 By Ignition TV, Toyota Hilux GR-S III and Toyota Hilux GR-S III REVIEW
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she gives you an in-depth look at the new Toyota Hilux GR-S III. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Join the Ignition TV 'Buyer's Guide' team as they advise a viewer wanting to trade in a 2014 Kia Picanto for a newer hatch. They also help a ...
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Mahindra at Nampo Harvest Day 2024

Ignition TV catches up with Mahindra South Africa at the recent Nampo Harvest Day.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2024 Auto China show

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the 2024 Auto China show.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Revamped Kia Sonet arrives in Mzansi New Models
  2. Aston Martin returning to Le Mans in 2025 with two Valkyrie LMH hypercars Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III Features
  4. BMW 2 Series Coupé gets a refresh New Models
  5. Renault sets sights on sporty EVs for profit boost news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...