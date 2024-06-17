Features

WATCH | Kasi Surprise goes on a VW night school experience

17 June 2024 - 11:21 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Sindi Mabaswa with a Volkswagen night school experience at Zwartkops Raceway. 

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Join the Ignition TV 'Buyer's Guide' team as they advise a viewer wanting to trade in a 2014 Kia Picanto for a newer hatch. They also help a ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she gives you an in-depth look at the new Toyota Hilux GR-S III.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Mahindra at Nampo Harvest Day 2024

Ignition TV catches up with Mahindra South Africa at the recent Nampo Harvest Day.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  2. Polestar plans to enter seven new markets in 2025 news
  3. Why South Africa's used car sales took a knock in May Features
  4. All eyes on Akio Toyoda at this week's Toyota shareholder meeting news
  5. WATCH | Bugatti gets ready to launch new hypercar New Models

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...