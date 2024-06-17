Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Sindi Mabaswa with a Volkswagen night school experience at Zwartkops Raceway.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Kasi Surprise goes on a VW night school experience
Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Sindi Mabaswa with a Volkswagen night school experience at Zwartkops Raceway.
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III
WATCH | Mahindra at Nampo Harvest Day 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos