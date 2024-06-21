Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a fuel-efficient vehicle for a 65-year-old. They also guide a viewer regarding an appropriate bakkie for towing and transporting cargo, and examine the pros and cons of continuously variable transmissions.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a fuel-efficient vehicle for a 65-year-old. They also guide a viewer regarding an appropriate bakkie for towing and transporting cargo, and examine the pros and cons of continuously variable transmissions.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | Kasi Surprise goes on a VW night school experience
WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos