Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

21 June 2024 - 14:37 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a fuel-efficient vehicle for a 65-year-old. They also guide a viewer regarding an appropriate bakkie for towing and transporting cargo, and examine the pros and cons of continuously variable transmissions. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of the perfect vehicle for a varsity student. They also help a viewer downsize from a bakkie to a ...
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Kasi Surprise goes on a VW night school experience

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Sindi Mabaswa with a Volkswagen night school experience at ...
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she gives you an in-depth look at the new Toyota Hilux GR-S III.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hamilton fastest in second Spanish GP practice Motorsport
  2. New R72.8m Bugatti Tourbillon capable of 445 km/h New Models
  3. Mercedes F1 team call in police after anonymous 'sabotage' email Motorsport
  4. Norris edges Verstappen in first Spanish GP practice Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...