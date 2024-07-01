Join the Buyer's Guide team as they see whether the Suzuki Fronx is a good replacement for a Hyundai Kona. They also unpack performance vehicles from Ford and Audi and investigate a Toyota RAV4 with a failed gearbox.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
