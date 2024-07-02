Five used hybrids that are light on fuel and your wallet

New vehicles can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you are a younger consumer looking for eco-friendly, fuel-efficient transport. Fortunately there are lots of affordable hybrids available on the used market promising low running costs and reduced pollution.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of environmental concerns,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. “However, the cheapest new hybrids are unattainable for many, especially the youth. Still, the used car market has a slew of attainable used hybrids that are affordable, light on fuel and in most cases, emit less CO 2 .”

Here are five attainable examples.

Toyota Auris

The Toyota Auris hybrid (above) is the most sold electrified vehicle for sale under R250,000 on the used car market. With an average mileage and age of 192,000km and 12 years, the Auris sells for R148,900 (on average).