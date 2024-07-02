Five used hybrids that are light on fuel and your wallet
New vehicles can be prohibitively expensive, especially if you are a younger consumer looking for eco-friendly, fuel-efficient transport. Fortunately there are lots of affordable hybrids available on the used market promising low running costs and reduced pollution.
“Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of environmental concerns,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. “However, the cheapest new hybrids are unattainable for many, especially the youth. Still, the used car market has a slew of attainable used hybrids that are affordable, light on fuel and in most cases, emit less CO2.”
Here are five attainable examples.
Toyota Auris
The Toyota Auris hybrid (above) is the most sold electrified vehicle for sale under R250,000 on the used car market. With an average mileage and age of 192,000km and 12 years, the Auris sells for R148,900 (on average).
Toyota Prius
The Japanese carmaker is a trailblazer in the segment, introducing the first Prius in 1997. The hybrid first reached South Africa in its second generation. The average Prius (under R250,000) retails for an average price of R97,900, has 139,500km on the clock and a registration age of about 16 years.
Toyota Yaris
More compact than the Prius and Auris hybrid, when it was launched in 2012, Toyota claimed the Yaris sipped just 3.8l/100km. That sounds optimistic, but various reports suggest the frugal hatch can do even better than that. With today’s petrol prices, that’s a boon. Combined outputs of 74kW won’t excite performance-minded drivers, but with these fuel figures, it’s easy to ignore.
Expect to pay R169,948 for an 11-year-old model that's completed about 114,806km.
Lexus RX
If you require something more luxurious, the Lexus RX and CT could be more to your liking. The RX is a large luxury SUV that isn’t as frugal as small economy cars but is lighter on fuel than comparable vehicles from BMW and Mercedes. The second-generation RX400h uses a 3.3l V6 that, thanks to the addition of an electric motor, results in fuel consumption of about 8.1l/100km.
At 15 years old and with 310,000km on the clock, the RX sells for an average price of R83,900.
Lexus CT
Finally, there’s the CT. The little-known CT200h was the entry point into the Lexus range for many years. Sharing its mechanical underpinnings with the Prius, the CT200h promises a fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km but offers a considerably more luxurious interior and upmarket looks. With up to 100kW, it’s not the most exciting car to drive, but if consumers are looking for a comfortable commuter with classy looks and luxury, the CT is worth considering.
Before buying a hybrid vehicle, do your research on the longevity of the electric motors and batteries. While these components tend to be reliable, the last thing you want is to be stuck with a hefty bill. Determine what battery repairs will cost if required and budget for that accordingly.