We chat with VW commercial vehicles head Princess Ndlhovu

While Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) is a top-three brand in the local passenger car space, it is sometimes easy to forget about the clout of its commercial vehicles arm.

The unit comprises products such as the Amarok pickup, Caddy multipurpose vehicle, iconic Transporter family van and the load-hauling Crafter range.

This portfolio could also grow to include a light commercial vehicle, possibly a compact pickup with a payload under a ton, plugging the gap left by models such as the Nissan NP200 and Chevrolet Utility.

Also on the cards is the prospect of the all-electric ID.Buzz line-up, which has already undergone extensive testing for local conditions.

Previously, VWGA used to cater to the medium, heavy and extra-heavy commercial vehicles market, but this product line was handed over to MAN, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

We met with the head of VWGA commercial vehicles at the Sandton offices of the manufacturer this week. Princess Ndlhovu brings with her decades of motor industry experience, having previously held posts with Mercedes-Benz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Great Wall Motors. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Honours) in accounting.

Though she echoed the market difficulties facing all automakers at present — declining new vehicle sales, increasing fuel prices and stubborn interest rates — the industry executive expressed a sense of positivity.