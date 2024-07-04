These are the 10 most powerful SUVs on sale in Mzansi

The automotive industry refers to these behemoths as super SUVs. The description is appropriate when considering the output numbers, with most still powered by conventional, big-capacity petrol engines for bespoke applications and sensations of speed or comfort. Electricity has begun infiltrating the niche, though.
If you seek the ultimate performance giant, these are 10 of the most formidable money can buy in South Africa, starting with the most powerful.
Lotus Eletre R
Rejuvenated British brand Lotus has set the cat among the pigeons with its Eletre R, the juggernaut of the electric SUV range. It outputs a brutish 675kW and 985Nm from twin-electric motors and acceleration from 0-100km/h is in 2.9 secs, making it the fastest accelerating electric SUV in the world. But it doesn’t boast the fastest top end, topping out at a tame 265km/h. It’s yours for R4.5m.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini Urus SE
The new Lamborghini Urus SE is the official replacement of the Urus Performante model with more power from a 4.0l biturbo V8 hybrid engine. Outputs are 588kW and 950Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100km/h takes 3.4 secs and it can drive 60km in silent electric mode. It’ll cost you R4.9m.
Image: Supplied
BMW XM Label Red
The first SUV from the BMW M division blends a hybrid drivetrain consisting of a 4.4l petrol V8 with an electric motor. Oddball looks aside, the ultra-rare XM Red Label is the range-topping athlete with 550kW and 1,000Nm outputs. The sprint from 0-100km/h takes 3.8 secs with a 290km/h top speed. Five units out of a global allocation of 500 have been delivered to local owners and it costs R4.2m.
Image: Supplied
Porsche Cayenne Turbo e-hybrid
The Porsche Cayenne was built as a family SUV for the school-run, driving off-road and carving up curves like a pro. The new Turbo models use the 4.0l biturbo V8 engine but now coupled with an electric motor as frugality and decarbonisation efforts. It kicks out 544kW and 950Nm and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.7 secs. It will also hit 295km/h in high gear and costs R3.6m.
Image: Denis Droppa
Ferrari Purosangue
Italian marque Ferrari ensured its performance pedigree was in place when launching its first SUV. The family-friendlier Purosangue is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5l V12 with 533kW and 716Nm on tap. Performance is 3.3 secs to 100km/h and a top speed of 310km/h. Pricing starts from R9.8m in South Africa.
Image: Supplied
Aston Martin DBX707
Aston Martin entered its SUV era five years ago and with the DBX707 immediately trumped everyone with a 520kW and 900Nm AMG-sourced biturbo 4.0l V8 engine. It sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 secs with a 310km/h top speed. Times have changed but the British SUV remains a visceral choice in the sector that will command R6.5m when the updated model arrives later in 2024.
Image: Supplied
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT specification is exclusive to the Cayenne coupe body style. The SUV has carved a reputation of being happy to oblige owners on road and track. It’s powered by a 4.0l biturbo V8 producing 485kW and 850Nm for a 3.3 secs 0-100km/h sprint and 305km/h top speed. It costs R4.4m.
Image: Supplied
Defender Octa
The new Defender Octa made the cut and shoved another contender out. Based on the 110 model, it’s powered by a 467kW and 800Nm producing biturbo 4.4l V8 engine with a mild-hybrid system. Top speed is 250km/h and the dash from 0-100km/h takes 3.8 secs, making it the fastest Defender model yet produced by the company and retaining the legendary farming and off-road grit. The model that will be available in limited numbers is priced from R3.5m.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S 4Matic+
The originator of the super SUV with the ML55 in 1997 now also has a coupe derivative. The top models are powered by high-performance hybrids using the 4.0l biturbo V8 with an electric motor. Outputs are 466kW and 850Nm and both can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.9 secs and run out of steam at 280km/h. Price is R3.6m.
Image: Supplied
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge
Rolls-Royce uses big power for effortless progression. The Cullinan Black Badge, which channels a more youthful and speedy zeitgeist, uses a 6.6l twin-turbo V12 with 442kW and 900Nm on tap. Performance is more laid-back with a 5.2 sec sprint to 100km/h and a top speed limited to 250km/h. If you want one, it’s yours for R17m.
