Sokhulu, known for her work with natural fibres, used materials from the EX30’s Indigo interior theme, which includes recycled textiles and denim fibres. Meta AI assisted her in creating an outfit for EX30 Champion Thea Booysen. Sokhulu aimed to convey a sense of freshness and lightness in her design.
Mofammere, who launched the Nao Serati brand in 2014, specialises in unisex garments. He used materials from the EX30’s Mist interior theme, which includes a tailored wool blend and textile inlay mats made from recycled materials. Midjourney AI aided his design for EX30 Champion Lasizwe Dambuza. Mofammere's process involved reworking the fabric, inspired by the recycled fishing nets used in the EX30.
This collaboration showcases the potential of sustainable materials and AI technology in fashion. The resulting outfits will be displayed at various Volvo dealerships around South Africa.
Volvo collaborates with local designers on AI-driven fashion
Image: Supplied
Volvo Car South Africa has announced a collaboration with South African designers Fikile Sokhulu and Nao Serati Mofammere. The pair created fashion items using sustainable upholstery from the electric Volvo EX30.
The project, “Designed with AI, Crafted by Humans”, tasked the designers with creating an EX30-inspired Autumn/Winter 2024 garment. They integrated AI technology and sustainable design practices into their work.
The Volvo EX30's interior uses renewable and recycled materials and features advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies. These elements inspired the designers to explore the intersection of sustainability, technology and human-centric design.
Image: Supplied
Sokhulu, known for her work with natural fibres, used materials from the EX30’s Indigo interior theme, which includes recycled textiles and denim fibres. Meta AI assisted her in creating an outfit for EX30 Champion Thea Booysen. Sokhulu aimed to convey a sense of freshness and lightness in her design.
Mofammere, who launched the Nao Serati brand in 2014, specialises in unisex garments. He used materials from the EX30’s Mist interior theme, which includes a tailored wool blend and textile inlay mats made from recycled materials. Midjourney AI aided his design for EX30 Champion Lasizwe Dambuza. Mofammere's process involved reworking the fabric, inspired by the recycled fishing nets used in the EX30.
This collaboration showcases the potential of sustainable materials and AI technology in fashion. The resulting outfits will be displayed at various Volvo dealerships around South Africa.
MORE:
These are the 10 most powerful SUVs on sale in Mzansi
We chat with VW commercial vehicles head Princess Ndlhovu
Five used hybrids that are light on fuel and your wallet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos