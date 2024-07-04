Features

Volvo collaborates with local designers on AI-driven fashion

04 July 2024 - 13:28 By Motoring Staff
With input from Midjourney AI, Mofammere’s design incorporates upholstery from the Volvo EX30’s Mist interior theme. The eye-catching outfit was conceived specifically for EX30 Champion Lasizwe Dambuza.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car South Africa has announced a collaboration with South African designers Fikile Sokhulu and Nao Serati Mofammere. The pair created fashion items using sustainable upholstery from the electric Volvo EX30.

The project, “Designed with AI, Crafted by Humans”, tasked the designers with creating an EX30-inspired Autumn/Winter 2024 garment. They integrated AI technology and sustainable design practices into their work.

The Volvo EX30's interior uses renewable and recycled materials and features advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies. These elements inspired the designers to explore the intersection of sustainability, technology and human-centric design.

Using materials from the Volvo EX30’s expressive Indigo interior theme, Sokhulu integrated Meta AI into her creative process to help come up with an outfit tailored specifically for EX30 Champion Thea Booysen.
Image: Supplied

Sokhulu, known for her work with natural fibres, used materials from the EX30’s Indigo interior theme, which includes recycled textiles and denim fibres. Meta AI assisted her in creating an outfit for EX30 Champion Thea Booysen. Sokhulu aimed to convey a sense of freshness and lightness in her design.

Mofammere, who launched the Nao Serati brand in 2014, specialises in unisex garments. He used materials from the EX30’s Mist interior theme, which includes a tailored wool blend and textile inlay mats made from recycled materials. Midjourney AI aided his design for EX30 Champion Lasizwe Dambuza. Mofammere's process involved reworking the fabric, inspired by the recycled fishing nets used in the EX30.

This collaboration showcases the potential of sustainable materials and AI technology in fashion. The resulting outfits will be displayed at various Volvo dealerships around South Africa.

