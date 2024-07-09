Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

09 July 2024
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search for an affordable SUV under the R200k mark. They also debate whether the Mahindra Scorpio is a well-suited workhorse bakkie and discuss the pros and cons of “rent-to-own” vehicles.

