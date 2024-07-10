Less inspiring is the Opel Corsa. We should note, the model is not that bad. Just quite middle of the road, which is hardly ideal given how many options buyers have here. It often feels like Opel is the neglected child in the Stellantis organisation. We sampled the updated Corsa last month and found ourselves underwhelmed. Pricing ranges from R374,900 (1.2 T Lite) to R459,900 (1.2 T GS Line).
Your ultimate guide to South Africa’s best B-segment hatchbacks
Many would say the B-segment hatchback genre is waning in favour of similar size crossovers and SUV models.
That is not entirely the case, considering that some of the best-selling cars in the country fall into the good ol’ hatchback category.
The nameplates on the list are well-established in Mzansi.
As segments have become pricier and larger, this breed of hatchback no longer represents entry level motoring as there are more budget-conscious options to be had below them.
Note that while a Volkswagen Polo Vivo or Suzuki Swift have B-segment dimensions, their budget-orientated personas are not aligned with what these more sophisticated (and costlier) models offer buyers.
Also, save a thought for B-segment hatchback nameplates that exited the market, such as the Ford Fiesta, Kia Rio, Nissan Micra and Fiat Punto.
Volkswagen has the honour of being the best-selling passenger car brand in the country and the Polo, made in Kariega, plays a big role in keeping the volumes pumping.
We have praised the Polo for its above average refinement, sense of solidity and feel of a much larger vehicle.
Typical of the Germans, it does carry a premium over rivals. R357,500 gets you into the base 1.0 TSI manual, and there is an options list too. However, judging from the sales figures, consumers are not altogether deterred. The R-Line comes in at R475,800.
If value is high on the agenda, you need to look at the Suzuki Baleno. It kicks off at R255,900 and the range-topper in GLX manual form goes for R307,900. Pick that version and you get six airbags, a head-up display as well as a 360º camera — features usually seen on more expensive cars.
We could not mention the Baleno without at least giving a line to the identical Starlet, Toyota's clone, priced from R252,100 and going up to R339,000 for the XR automatic.
The i20 was one of the models that helped Hyundai in its emergence from left-field player with a budget slant to a mature contender that could be mentioned in the same breath as Toyota and Volkswagen. In its latest iteration, the i20 is sharper than ever, aesthetically and in terms of its well-resolved road manners. R309,900 gets you into the 1.2 Premium, and R467,500 is the going rate for the 1.0 T N-Line with its dual-clutch automatic.
Less inspiring is the Opel Corsa. We should note, the model is not that bad. Just quite middle of the road, which is hardly ideal given how many options buyers have here. It often feels like Opel is the neglected child in the Stellantis organisation. We sampled the updated Corsa last month and found ourselves underwhelmed. Pricing ranges from R374,900 (1.2 T Lite) to R459,900 (1.2 T GS Line).
One feels much less ambivalent about the Peugeot 208, however, which shares basic ingredients with the Opel. But in the case of this French connection, there is more to get excited about. From its characterful exterior with the obligatory feline cues to a sporty-themed cabin including a nifty, compact steering wheel design, the 208 is endearing. It even seems to have superior tuning under the skin, placing it among the most engaging of its kind to drive. Pricing ranges from R349,900 for the 1.2 Active and the high-grade GT-Line costs R489,900.
Another forgotten French fighter hails from Renault. Yes, even though the woeful Kwid has sullied the brand's local reputation, you might take heart in that it still sells models that embody traditional Renault sensibilities, such as attractive styling and respectable safety credentials. Starting at R312,999 for the Clio Turbo Life, the range tops out at R367,999 for the Intens version. And no, that's not a spelling mistake.
Mazda's dainty 2 is getting a bit long in the tooth, but it holds appeal to a certain degree. The “Kodo” styling philosophy espoused by the brand has paid off well. Even almost a decade after release, the hatchback comes across as fresh and trendy. A mild facelift helped the cause. Interior build quality is commendable and while the 1.5-litre petrol may not set roads ablaze, it is frugal. Pity they canned the 1.5-litre diesel option. Pricing ranges from R321,500 (1.5 Active) to R417,300 (1.5 Individual).
Lastly, a respected contender with multi-purpose vehicle aspirations. The Honda Fit (formerly Jazz) is a masterclass in clever packaging. Wielding a B-segment footprint, but with a taller roof than rivals, the Japanese car has an airy, roomy feel supported by a clever “Magic Seats” function.
This enables stowage of larger, trickier items, almost as if you were using a van. The Fit feels like a proper Honda, screwed together well and pleasant to drive. The hybrid version costs a whopping R544,900, but the standard 1.5 Comfort version has a more sensible tag starting at R380,500.
