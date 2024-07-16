Join the Buyer's Guide team as they compare vehicles from Mitsubishi, Toyota and Suzuki for a retiree. They also find a suitable vehicle for e-hailing services and examine a Fiat 500 with faulty airbags.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they compare vehicles from Mitsubishi, Toyota and Suzuki for a retiree. They also find a suitable vehicle for e-hailing services and examine a Fiat 500 with faulty airbags.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
WATCH | Ignition TV track tests the 2024 Audi RS7 Performance
WATCH | Kasi Surprise goes on a VW night school experience
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos