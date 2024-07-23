Examples of hybrid vans offered overseas include the new Ford Transit Custom plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and the new Ford Transit Connect PHEV, with the Toyota Corolla Commercial hybrid (the latter based on the wagon body style but with blanked-out rear glass and a spacious load area).
Do hybrid vans make sense for last-mile delivery in South Africa?
Image: Supplied
In the passenger car space, hybrid vehicles — sometimes seen as a bridge to fully electric cars — make a strong case for themselves, giving South African motorists certain electrification benefits without range anxiety. So does the same “stepping stone” philosophy hold true for commercial vehicles used in last-mile courier delivery services?
There’s no reason it shouldn’t, particularly as the potential upsides for the light delivery industry are similarly significant. However, it’s interesting to note that despite South African new car buyers having what industry representative body Naamsa describes as the widest choice to market size ratio in the world, not one hybrid van is offered locally.
What are we missing out on?
The van segment in some overseas markets — particularly in Europe, where regulations increasingly necessitate lower emissions — have traditional (so-called “self-charging”) hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. The former combines a conventional internal combustion engine with an electric motor and battery pack, while the latter typically upgrades to a higher capacity battery and adds the ability to charge via a plug point.
According to Damian Velayadum, group financial director at Fastway Couriers, either hybrid configuration would bring benefits to South Africa’s last-mile delivery landscape.
“Thanks to the seemingly relentless upward trajectory of fuel prices, petrol and diesel play a significant role in operational costs of local last-mile delivery services. Hybrid delivery vans would bring fuel savings, which would lower overall costs. When applied across a fleet, even a small consumption saving per vehicle would quickly add up.”
Image: Supplied
