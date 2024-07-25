Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

25 July 2024 - 14:10 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they help a first-time buyer purchase a reliable vehicle under the R350,000 mark.

Sporty Mercedes-Benz roadsters come under the spotlight and the guys determine whether it is advisable to fill your vehicle's fuel tank to capacity.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they compare vehicles from Mitsubishi, Toyota and Suzuki for a retiree. They also find a suitable vehicle for ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV track tests the 2024 Audi RS7 Performance

Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he puts the Audi RS7 Performance through its paces at Zwartkops Raceway.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she gives you an in-depth look at the new Toyota Hilux GR-S III.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Sweet Land Rover Discovery Sport soured by big price premium Reviews
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Ocon to race for Haas from 2025 Motorsport
  4. N1 lane closures due to flooding cause traffic snarl-ups in Cape Town South Africa
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Accomplished new Toyota Starlet Cross has lots going for it First Drives

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate