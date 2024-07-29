Cars in the Park ready to rev-up Zwartkops Raceway this weekend

One reason for the success of Cars in the Park is the POMC decided many years ago to open the show to modified old cars such as hot rods, interesting motorcycles and special interest cars of more recent manufacture. In the past, old car shows were prescriptive about classics, vintage and veteran cars having to conform rigidly to original status, but it was realised there was a need to cater for other groups of enthusiasts who may have a different perspective on presenting their cars.
“It’s all about passion for motoring,” said long-time POMC member Emil Kuschke, whose task at Cars in the Park for a number of years has been to organise the special invite selection displayed in the Zwartkops pits.
“I had one enthusiast contact me who showed me pictures of his beautifully restored kit car from the early 1970s, quite a rare and much admired model. I could see he had done a wonderful job. However, with the special invites section each year my job is to establish a theme, and this year the theme is cars from the pre-World War 2 era. That kit car owner will have to arrive early and find himself a prime parking spot outside the pits.”
Kuschke has assembled a collection of standout original cars from the pre-war era, focusing on immediate post-vintage years from 1931 to cars built until 1939. This was a wonderful period of development in the history of the motor car, where the shape of cars evolved from upright boxy shapes reminiscent of the old horse-drawn carriage days to sleeker designs with flowing mudguards and body shapes. A highlight of this display is bound to be the magnificent presence of four Rolls-Royce machines from the 1930s, built in an era when Rolls-Royce’s engineering standards fully justified its reputation as “the best motor car in the world”.
“The theme is not hard-and-fast regarding manufacturing dates, more of a guideline. For example, after World War 2 many manufacturers continued building pre-war car shapes beyond 1945, until new designs could be developed. These cars will also fit the theme for this year.”
Cars in the Park ready to rev-up Zwartkops Raceway this weekend
Image: Supplied
Classics from all over South Africa are expected at the 42nd Cars in the Park at Zwartkops Raceway, southwest of Pretoria on the R55.
More than 2,500 classic and special interest cars are expected.
“The biggest surprise this year in the weeks leading up to the show is how many inquiries we have had from all parts of the country from classic owners wanting to show off their cars,” said Frik Kraamwinkel, chief organiser of the biggest car show in the country, which is again being hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club (POMC).
“Every year we have seen the show gaining new momentum as classic cars become more a part of our modern culture. Last year we had about 10,000 spectators and this year we are expecting to match that.”
For this reason, and to ease traffic flow on the day, owners of classics who want to show their vehicles are required to arrive at Zwartkops between 6am and 8.30am. After that the gates will open to the public, with separate parking for spectators’ cars.
The owners of classic cars 30 years and older who want to show their cars will be admitted free of charge, as well as one passenger. The admission price for the day is R120 for adults, while children under-12 are admitted free. Tickets are available through iTickets and spectators are advised to pre-book for convenient admission through the gates. Tickets bought at the gate will cost R140.
Image: Supplied
One reason for the success of Cars in the Park is the POMC decided many years ago to open the show to modified old cars such as hot rods, interesting motorcycles and special interest cars of more recent manufacture. In the past, old car shows were prescriptive about classics, vintage and veteran cars having to conform rigidly to original status, but it was realised there was a need to cater for other groups of enthusiasts who may have a different perspective on presenting their cars.
“It’s all about passion for motoring,” said long-time POMC member Emil Kuschke, whose task at Cars in the Park for a number of years has been to organise the special invite selection displayed in the Zwartkops pits.
“I had one enthusiast contact me who showed me pictures of his beautifully restored kit car from the early 1970s, quite a rare and much admired model. I could see he had done a wonderful job. However, with the special invites section each year my job is to establish a theme, and this year the theme is cars from the pre-World War 2 era. That kit car owner will have to arrive early and find himself a prime parking spot outside the pits.”
Kuschke has assembled a collection of standout original cars from the pre-war era, focusing on immediate post-vintage years from 1931 to cars built until 1939. This was a wonderful period of development in the history of the motor car, where the shape of cars evolved from upright boxy shapes reminiscent of the old horse-drawn carriage days to sleeker designs with flowing mudguards and body shapes. A highlight of this display is bound to be the magnificent presence of four Rolls-Royce machines from the 1930s, built in an era when Rolls-Royce’s engineering standards fully justified its reputation as “the best motor car in the world”.
“The theme is not hard-and-fast regarding manufacturing dates, more of a guideline. For example, after World War 2 many manufacturers continued building pre-war car shapes beyond 1945, until new designs could be developed. These cars will also fit the theme for this year.”
Image: Supplied
One such car is the 1946 Fiat 1100 Balilla, one of the oldest Fiats in South Africa, being brought to the show by Fiat Club chair Ian Huntly. The old Fiat, formally known as a 1100B, was the fourth car Fiat assembled at the old UCDD plant in East London after the war and it is completely original, apart from having had a respray. It has never been disassembled.
The Fiat Club has a big display of between 30 and 40 cars planned for this year’s Cars in the Park as the Italian make celebrates its 125th year anniversary in 2024, having started building cars in Italy in 1899. Other makes with big milestones achieved this year include Chrysler, which built its first car 100 years ago in the US, while individual models are also celebrating landmarks worldwide.
One of these is the Ford Mustang, which is expected to have an impressive display in the Zwartkops pit area. The Mustang turns 60 this year, having been launched in America in April 1964. The Mustang Club Gauteng numbers many of these 1960s classics among its membership and they are expecting a big turnout of iconic Mustangs.
The giant Unimog off-roaders celebrate their 75th anniversary this year and a strong turnout of the celebrated vehicles is expected at Zwartkops.
One of the biggest supporters of Cars in the Park in recent years has been the Lazarus Motor Group, and Colin Lazarus will again show many classics in his collection, notable his trio of Ford GT supercars through different generations.
Image: Supplied
The original Ford GT40 celebrates 60 years this year since the GT40 made its debut at the 1964 Le Mans 24-Hour. Other iconic cars celebrating milestones are the Mercedes-Benz 300SL (70 years), the Ford Sierra XR8 (40 years) the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint (70 years) and the Alfa Romeo Sprint GT (60 years).
More than 100 specialist classic car clubs have booked space around the Zwartkops track for their members. Apart from the cars, there will be lots to amuse the expected crowd of 10,000 spectators. One will be a rally stage for pucker full-sized rally cars organised on the Zwartkops karting circuit.
“Again there has been tremendous support from vendors of all sorts of goods, including food and drink,” said Kraamwinkel.
“This year we have 140 stalls booked, which is a new record, and many humanitarian service organisations are also showcasing their activities, such as the South African National Blood Service blood drive, the Community Emergency Response Team, the Honorary Game Ranger organisation, Owl Rescue, the Moths, and our long-time partners in this event, The Lions.”
For more information visit the POMC website or the club’s Cars in the Park page on Facebook.
MORE:
Inaugural Santos Beach Auto Extremo to wow Mossel Bay in September
Special anniversary models to take centre stage at Cars in the Park
Pre-WW2 Rolls-Royces to star at this year's Cars in the Park
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos