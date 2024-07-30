The Lexus CT 200h hatchback, premium sedan BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid and hatchback Toyota Yaris XR were the three top-selling variants in 2021, averaging a selling price of R198,073 and an average age of eight years.
A year later, the pioneer of green motoring, the petrol-electric Toyota Prius, took the sales lead ahead of the BMW and a premium plug-in hybrid four-seater sports car, the Porsche Panamera.
By 2023 the average price of the top three sold (Toyota Corolla Cross XR, Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5 (mild-hybrid), Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e) had climbed to R747,811, a consequence of significantly lower mileage and average age (two years old), along with the entrance in third spot of the luxurious but expensive plug-in hybrid SUV.
Affordable self-charging hybrid variants such as the Toyota Corolla Cross XS and XR and Haval H6 Hybrid have taken centre stage in the first six months of 2024. The average sold price of the three is a more palatable R475,805.
In 2024 used hybrid sales are forecast to grow by 43.5% to 2,182 units sold, with listings projected to rise by 63.8%.
For the eco-conscious looking to reduce their carbon footprint and the cost-conscious looking to save money at the pump, the hybrid is fast becoming a firm favourite.
How used hybrid car sales are shaping up in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The global switch to cleaner energy vehicles and the benefits of the fuel-electric hybrid powertrain have pushed hybrid vehicle market growth.
With their combination of combustion engine and electric motor, hybrid vehicles have grown in popularity in South Africa. Traditional (self-charging) hybrids rather than the more pricey plug-in hybrids make up the bulk of South Africa’s hybrid car sales.
“The hybrid’s powertrain blends the best of both worlds, its dual power sources offering reduced fuel costs and lower emissions,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
Consumers seeking a cost-effective alternative to capitalise on the hybrid’s merits have boosted demand for used hybrids.
According to AutoTrader data, only 648 used hybrids were sold in 2021 but by 2023 that had more than doubled to 1,520. A 160% increase in hybrid listings in 2023 brought a robust selection of used models to choose from which helped drive 2023’s sales, increasing by 95% over 2022.
Used hybrid car trends over the past three years show on average, less expensive self-charging hybrids (which generate electric power through deceleration and braking) have been snatching the podium sales spots.
Image: Supplied
The Lexus CT 200h hatchback, premium sedan BMW 3 Series ActiveHybrid and hatchback Toyota Yaris XR were the three top-selling variants in 2021, averaging a selling price of R198,073 and an average age of eight years.
A year later, the pioneer of green motoring, the petrol-electric Toyota Prius, took the sales lead ahead of the BMW and a premium plug-in hybrid four-seater sports car, the Porsche Panamera.
By 2023 the average price of the top three sold (Toyota Corolla Cross XR, Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5 (mild-hybrid), Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e) had climbed to R747,811, a consequence of significantly lower mileage and average age (two years old), along with the entrance in third spot of the luxurious but expensive plug-in hybrid SUV.
Affordable self-charging hybrid variants such as the Toyota Corolla Cross XS and XR and Haval H6 Hybrid have taken centre stage in the first six months of 2024. The average sold price of the three is a more palatable R475,805.
In 2024 used hybrid sales are forecast to grow by 43.5% to 2,182 units sold, with listings projected to rise by 63.8%.
For the eco-conscious looking to reduce their carbon footprint and the cost-conscious looking to save money at the pump, the hybrid is fast becoming a firm favourite.
Mzansi’s 10 most affordable hatchbacks under R300,000
Do hybrid vans make sense for last-mile delivery in South Africa?
How Havana's streets are changing as Cubans adopt EVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos