Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | from R281,900
The India-made Ertiga offers two frontal airbags as standard. Its structure was rated as borderline unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable and pedal displacement showed injury risks to the lower legs of the driver. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for the passenger was good and the driver’s chest received marginal protection.
Side impact protection showed good protection for head, pelvis and abdomen, with adequate protection for the chest. The Ertiga does not offer side airbags even as an option.
Passenger pretensioner failed to work properly. Child occupant protection was poor for the 18-month-old dummy. The Child Restraint System (CRS) was installed in the forward-facing position, while best practice indicates a rearward facing position offers best protection for this age group. Side impact child protection was good.
The Ertiga only offers a lap belt in the rear centre position which explains the significant points loss in child occupant protection. The passenger airbag cannot be disconnected if a rearward facing CRS is installed in the front seat. The Ertiga offers standard ISOFIX anchorages.
WATCH | Latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash results are cause for concern
Image: Supplied
Global NCAP’s latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash results released on Wednesday reveal a disappointing two-star occupant safety rating for popular local passenger vehicles such as the Kia Pegas and Renault Triber — and only one star for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
In partnership with the AA, the Global NCAP #SaferCarsForAfrica programme has since 2017 conducted crash tests on a number of vehicles sold locally, mostly in the budget category. It aims to promote safer vehicles on the African continent and receives grant support from Bloomberg Philanthropies and the FIA Foundation.
The #SaferCarsForAfrica project uses Global NCAP’s test protocols for assessing frontal and side impact protection for all models, as well as electronic stability control. Pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection assessments are required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.
Here is an in-depth look at how each of the vehicles fared in the testing process.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | from R281,900
The India-made Ertiga offers two frontal airbags as standard. Its structure was rated as borderline unstable. Its footwell area was rated as unstable and pedal displacement showed injury risks to the lower legs of the driver. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for the passenger was good and the driver’s chest received marginal protection.
Side impact protection showed good protection for head, pelvis and abdomen, with adequate protection for the chest. The Ertiga does not offer side airbags even as an option.
Passenger pretensioner failed to work properly. Child occupant protection was poor for the 18-month-old dummy. The Child Restraint System (CRS) was installed in the forward-facing position, while best practice indicates a rearward facing position offers best protection for this age group. Side impact child protection was good.
The Ertiga only offers a lap belt in the rear centre position which explains the significant points loss in child occupant protection. The passenger airbag cannot be disconnected if a rearward facing CRS is installed in the front seat. The Ertiga offers standard ISOFIX anchorages.
Renault Triber | from R228,999
Fitted with two frontal airbags as standard, the India-made Triber showed good protection for the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck but weak protection for the driver’s chest in frontal and side impact. There was an unstable performance of the structure. The protection offered to the head, abdomen and pelvis on the side impact was good. The car does not offer side airbags even as an option. ESC is not fitted as standard.
The Triber’s child occupant protection showed a lack of ISOFIX anchorages and a poor performance for the Q3 dummy, exposing the head in the forward crash and poor performance for the neck and chest.
The protection of the Q1.5 dummy was good in both tests.
The poor performance of the Q3 dummy, the lack of three-point restraints in all seating positions and lack of a passenger airbag disconnection when using a rearward facing CRS in that position, explain the poor score and overall star rating.
Kia Pegas | from R292,995
The Chinese-made Kia Pegas offers two frontal airbags as standard. Its structure was rated as unstable. Frontal impact showed good head and neck protection for both occupants but marginal protection for the chest of both passengers.
Side impact protection also showed marginal protection to the chest, adequate protection of the head and abdomen and good protection to the pelvis. ESC is not available as standard and side airbags are not available even as an option.
Child occupant protection showed four-star performance. Both dummies were installed rearward facing using the ISOFIX anchorages and support leg offering full protection in frontal and side impact tests. The car offers three-point belts in all seating positions as standard in all versions. ISOFIX anchorages did not meet Global NCAP’s labelling requirements. It is not possible to disconnect the passenger airbag if a rearward facing CRS is installed in the front seat.
Double standards must end
Global NCAP has expressed disappointment with the safety performance of vehicles from Renault, Kia and Maruti Suzuki in the South African market. Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP secretary-general, questioned why African consumers do not receive the same level of safety as consumers in other markets.
David Ward, executive president of the Towards Zero Foundation, called for an end to double standards in safety for low- and middle-income economies. He emphasised manufacturers have the capability to produce safer cars for all occupants and road users and stressed the importance of democratising vehicle safety in Africa.
Image: Supplied
Sikkie Kajee, chair of the Automobile Association, expressed concern about the low safety ratings from manufacturers but remained confident that these results would prompt improvements. Kajee acknowledged the ongoing issue of double standards for vehicles made for Africa but was optimistic that efforts to address these issues would lead to fewer discrepancies in future.
The AA has been an active road safety campaigner in South Africa, which remains one of the world’s most dangerous countries to drive in. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, SA is listed 13th of 195 countries in the number of road deaths per capita, with 28.2 road deaths per 100,000 population compared with top-placed Singapore with just 3.53 deaths per 100,000 people.
READ MORE:
No, Sanral will not tow your car for free
Ford cars could 'snitch' on other drivers for speeding
Armormax recognised as qualified vehicle modifier by Ford South Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos