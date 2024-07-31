Your ultimate guide to South Africa's EV offerings

The South African electric vehicle (EV) scene is evolving and growing.
But sales volumes are nowhere near supplanting internal combustion engine (ICE) offerings in our market. That will take decades to achieve, if at all.
According to service provider GridCars, there are more than 350 charging stations in the country. An assuring thought if you are contemplating EV ownership and want backups beyond home infrastructure.
This week we asked Naamsa for its latest EV sales figures and were supplied with data for the first and second quarters of 2024.
By the end of Q2, the number of electrified offerings reported (plug-in hybrid, traditional hybrid and full EV) was 7,179 units.
This figure also includes commercial vehicles and a small number of cars brought in for pilot purposes, not officially marketed, such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.
The tally for full EV passenger models was 733 across 23 different models. That works out to about 122 EV units a month on average. A tiny fraction of the total passenger car market.
So what pickings are available for those left-field buyers hankering after the virtues of zero-emissions motoring? We put together this brief overview of EV models by manufacturer.
Audi:
The four-rings brand has made huge investments in local charging infrastructure, having spent more than R50m since 2022. They reported a single EV unit sold (an RS E-Tron GT) for the first six months of 2024. One car. That buyer is one lucky motorist, though, as the RS E-Tron GT (above) is an exceptional machine. Refer to our 2022 long-term test features to see what we are on about. If the asking price of R3,527,400 is too dear for you, perhaps the other EV in the range, the regular E-Tron SUV, will make more sense. It kicks off at R1,990,000.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
BMW:
Beyond the goofy grilles it is easy to warm to the contemporary BMW EV range. Aside from the stand-alone iX model — their first EV SUV — the line-up mirrors existing ICE-powered ranges. The most accessible is the iX1 (from R1,205,000). Next up is the sleek i4, the 4-Series Gran Coupé you know and like, but with silent, scintillating performance. It costs upwards of R1,293,300 but perhaps the sweet spot of the BMW EV range is the iX3, occupying that “just right” space in dimensions, priced at R1,361,400. You will pay R1,735,000 to get into the base version of the iX. The business class BMW i5 goes for R1,842,500 and the flagship i7 starts at R2,935,000.
Image: Supplied
BYD:
Last year Build Your Dreams (BYD) hosted a swanky media event in Melrose Arch, unveiling the interesting ATTO 3. A year later it seems not one member of the motoring media has had a chance to sample the model — or its sibling, the Dolphin. Not for lack of trying. Non-existent PR has made seat-time just about impossible. The Dolphin is priced from R539,900 and the basic ATTO 3 goes for R768,000. If you own either, we would love to hear about your experience.
Image: Denis Droppa
City Blitz
Marketed by a local concern named EV Africa, the City Blitz range of tiny urban commuters might appeal to those whose movements are within a short radius. Power comes from a 7.5kW motor, with an 80km/h top speed and claimed range of 160km. You can have it as a four-seater, pickup or van. Prices start at R239,900.
Image: Supplied
Dayun:
The Dayun Yuehu S5 is among the cheapest EV models listed in South Africa, priced at R399,900. With its 35kW/105Nm torque output, 100km/h top speed and (ambitious) 330km range, it appears best suited as an urban commuter. We look forward to giving it a go.
Image: Supplied
GWM:
Great Wall Motors (GWM) launched a number of sub-brands with various identities. Ora is their electric arm, with retro-themed offerings clearly inspired — stylistically anyway — by a beloved insect-shaped icon from yesteryear. The cute, snugly Ora 03 is adorable. R686,950 gets you into the standard version with its claimed 310km range. A charming interior, fun to drive character — and those looks — makes it a compelling package.
Image: Supplied
Jaguar:
The legendary Coventry brand plans to go fully electric in 2025. How it plans to carry forward its high-octane, motorsport-dyed heritage into a silent EV future — and so quickly — remains to be seen. The I-Pace was its first attempt at an EV, adapting those sleek feline-like design hallmarks to an edgy SUV body. Hard to believe the model is nearly a decade old. Fairly sharp reflexes and rapid sprinting abilities, the car made quite an impression. You can still have one, priced at R2,465,000.
Image: Supplied
Lotus:
Lotus founder Colin Chapman's often-quoted philosophy of “adding lightness” seems at odds with the prospect of the Eletre. Just about every exclusive, performance brand has had to make concessions in the modern world — whether by building an SUV or doing something EV. Lotus did both. The basic S version has a claimed sprint time of 4.5 seconds, with a 450kW/710Nm output and 600km range. Pricing is on application — so better get in touch with local distributor Daytona.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz:
Like its premium German counterpart BMW, Mercedes-Benz has a comprehensive EV spread that mirrors the equivalent ICE line-up. At the bottom end you have the EQA, taking its cue from the GLA. It will cost you north of R1,179,400. Next up, the EQB for R1,384,300. The teardrop-shaped EQE kicks off at R1,724,650 and there is also a Mercedes-AMG version to consider. Complementing the EQE sedan is an SUV body format for R2,185,050. At the top of the range is the EQS, from R2,731,951 in SUV form, while the sedan begins at R2,827,005.
Image: Supplied
Mini:
The Cooper SE ushered in the official EV chapter for Mini locally. That model is no longer listed, as the EV derivative of the latest three-door makes its way to Mzansi. If you want a zero-emissions Mini, you can have the Countryman SE, priced at R1,112,000. That makes it the most expensive new Mini in the country. It has an output of 230kW/494Nm and a claimed range of up to 432km.
Image: Supplied
Porsche:
Our heads just about exploded (like the emoji) after sampling the Porsche Taycan in Turbo S guise. The 0-100km/h acceleration under three seconds led us to describe the model as a “spellbinding feat of electric mobility”, among other flowery lines. Aside from its otherworldly sprinting abilities, the first EV Porsche also proved to be easy to live with. Visually, its aesthetic kinship to greats such as the 911 helped to endear. Available in various derivatives, including a slightly more rugged Cross Turismo model, the Taycan starts at R2,868,000.
Image: Supplied
Volvo:
At R791,900 for the base model, the EX30 is among more attainable EV offerings. Though it is a product we have criticised for its frustrating UX and poorly-executed cabin, keen pricing has earned it the honour of being the best-selling EV in South Africa this year, so far. An impressive 281 units were recorded sold by the end of the second quarter. The pricier XC40 Recharge (R1,108,000) feels more like a traditional Volvo, from its interface, to cabin refinement. At the top of the Volvo hierarchy is the C40 Recharge in Twin Motor Ultimate form at R1,324,000.
