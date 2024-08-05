Features

CLASSICS

GALLERY | The strange and stunning highlights of Cars in the Park at Zwartkops

05 August 2024 - 10:02 By Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa

On Sunday about 2,500 classic and special interest cars took part in the 42nd Cars in the Park motoring show at Zwartkops raceway near Pretoria.

Warmer than usual winter weather saw the circuit filled with exhibitors and spectators who came to celebrate old school motoring at the country’s biggest annual classic car show. Hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, Cars in the Park gave automotive enthusiasts the chance to come together to show off their vintage models.

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there with his camera to capture some highlights.

Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2024.
Cars in the Park 2024.
Image: Denis Droppa

READ MORE:

Creative Rides gearing up to auction 160 classics at Montecasino

Entry to the auction is R250 for adults and free for children under 18
Motoring
3 days ago

Inaugural Santos Beach Auto Extremo to wow Mossel Bay in September

The first Santos Beach Auto Extremo takes place in Mossel Bay on September 1 and will be a celebration of classic cars and modern supercars.
Motoring
1 week ago

Rare Ferrari 410 expected to fetch up to R275m at auction

RM Sotheby’s is auctioning a rare Ferrari expected to fetch more than $15m (R275m) at next month’s Monterey Car Week in the US.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
