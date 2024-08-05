GALLERY | The strange and stunning highlights of Cars in the Park at Zwartkops

On Sunday about 2,500 classic and special interest cars took part in the 42nd Cars in the Park motoring show at Zwartkops raceway near Pretoria.
Warmer than usual winter weather saw the circuit filled with exhibitors and spectators who came to celebrate old school motoring at the country’s biggest annual classic car show. Hosted by the Pretoria Old Motor Club, Cars in the Park gave automotive enthusiasts the chance to come together to show off their vintage models.
Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there with his camera to capture some highlights.
CLASSICS
Image: Denis Droppa
