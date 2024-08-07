Last year it delivered 200 vehicles and anticipates sales of 220 armoured units this year. It is estimated that there are as many as 2,000 SVI-armoured vehicles on local roads.
As you might expect, there is a great level of sensitivity where certain aspects of the business are concerned, as privacy crucial for customers in the space. But we were afforded an exclusive look at the operations behind the scenes, including a tour of the development and production areas of the SVI Engineering facility, as well as driving two finished products.
There are three levels of protection to familiarise yourself with:
- the B4 package offers protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum;
- the B4+ has an increased level of protection to AK47 level and
- the B6 grade withstands assault rifles up to 7.62mmx51mm — including AK47s.
In terms of models, the 2024 SVI product catalogue comprises packages for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, BMW X3, Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Volkswagen Golf GTI (including R) and Toyota Hilux.
Commercial fleet owners are catered for with armoured packages for the UD Kuzer, Hino 500 and Iveco Trakker trucks.
For military application, SVI sells the fearsome Max 3, based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and monstrous Max 9 APC, which has a 6.7l Cummins engine and a towering 380mm ground clearance.
Behind the scenes at SVI Engineering
Image: Supplied
As a motorist one has an acute fear of becoming a hijacking statistic.
In addition to the basics one might learn at any defensive driving course with a component on hijacking avoidance, you might be contemplating taking a further step for peace of mind by purchasing an armoured vehicle.
No longer the exclusive preserve of diplomats and government officials, the armoured vehicle market has a variety of service providers and offerings targeted at civilian buyers.
One of the prominent players in the field, SVI Engineering, invited us to its Tshwane headquarters to have a look behind the scenes.
The company was established in 2004 and is a specialist in vehicle armouring, with a wide scope that includes protection kits for production vehicles, dedicated armoured military vehicles developed from ground up, as well as more unique solutions for the security industry such as bulletproof guardhouses. Its operations are certified to international standards by global certifications firm TÜV Rheinland.
From armoured vehicles for security firms, the mining sector and governmental entities to high-profile private buyers requiring greater safety, the company has a diverse set of clients.
Image: Supplied
Last year it delivered 200 vehicles and anticipates sales of 220 armoured units this year. It is estimated that there are as many as 2,000 SVI-armoured vehicles on local roads.
As you might expect, there is a great level of sensitivity where certain aspects of the business are concerned, as privacy crucial for customers in the space. But we were afforded an exclusive look at the operations behind the scenes, including a tour of the development and production areas of the SVI Engineering facility, as well as driving two finished products.
There are three levels of protection to familiarise yourself with:
In terms of models, the 2024 SVI product catalogue comprises packages for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, BMW X3, Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok, Toyota Land Cruiser 300, Volkswagen Golf GTI (including R) and Toyota Hilux.
Commercial fleet owners are catered for with armoured packages for the UD Kuzer, Hino 500 and Iveco Trakker trucks.
For military application, SVI sells the fearsome Max 3, based on the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and monstrous Max 9 APC, which has a 6.7l Cummins engine and a towering 380mm ground clearance.
Image: Supplied
Buyers can commission bespoke armouring kits for specific vehicles beyond the standard line-up, but will need to factor in additional time for custom development.
On our tour of the facility, SVI’s business development director Nicol Louw emphasises the process is not merely a case of installing armoured panels and glass and then calling it a day.
It is a holistic offering, fortifying vehicles’ door panels, roofs, firewalls — and even the chassis if you desire — against the weaponry criminals may use. Componentry such as door hinges and window mechanisms are also upgraded to handle the additional weight. It can take up to three months to produce an armoured vehicle.
The SVI packages are underpinned by extensive research and testing, we are told.
Good evidence of this is that (aside from Volkswagen) the manufacturers whose models SVI developed kits for have given their endorsement to the integrity of the product, which includes the honouring of the standard issued warranties in many instances.
In the case of the BMW X3, the package was certified by BMW at global level, a first for the continent.
We had the chance to drive a Ford Ranger that had been armoured to B6 level, followed by the BMW X3 at B4 level.
Image: Supplied
Unless you are paying close attention — and know what to spot — untrained eyes may not be able to distinguish between the SVI specimen and a “soft skin” Ranger.
Opening the driver’s door reveals the 38mm armoured curved glass. The window opens 150mm for eventualities such as accepting mall parking tickets. Depending on the vehicle, a B6 kit adds between 400kg to 750kg to the standard mass.
It certainly helps that the vehicle we are driving is the high-grade, 3.0 V6 Wildtrak derivative of the Ranger, with its creamy delivery and stout output. Despite the extra mass, the plush double-cab respectably manages to hustle to decent velocities.
Next we hopped into the X3, an M40i derivative with its bellowing six-cylinder motor. The windows of the B4 package are 21mm in width and the additional weight ranges between 200kg to 400kg, depending on the vehicle.
Driving the cars gives one a sense of invincibility. But, of course, that should not encourage reckless liberties. The whole point of an armoured vehicle is to give you the extra seconds of safety to evade the threat.
What will it cost you? That is dependent on a number of factors and specific requirements.
Using the Golf 8 GTI B4+ package mentioned earlier as an example, expect to pay R649,500, obviously excluding the price of the vehicle.
If outright purchase is not aligned to your needs, SVI also has a fleet of armoured vehicles for rental purposes, accompanied by close protection officers on request.
READ MORE:
Armormax recognised as qualified vehicle modifier by Ford South Africa
SVI launches B4, B6 armouring kits for latest Ford Everest
Car gifted to Kim by Putin uses ‘undesirable’ South Korean parts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos