WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

08 August 2024 - 14:19 By Ignition TV
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a budget vehicle under R150,000. They also look at replacing a long serving Hyundai Tucson with a newer SUV and discuss whether a viewer should sell or keep their 11-year-old Volkswagen Kombi. 

Motoring
Motoring
Motoring
