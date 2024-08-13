RED ZONE (food court)
Everything you need to know about this year’s Festival of Motoring
Action zones identified by colours will help showgoers navigate to activities
Image: Supplied
As the countdown to this year’s Festival of Motoring to be held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1 begins, the organisers, Messe Frankfurt SA, have shared more information about what to expect. Colour zones have been established for easier identification of activities and location
BLUE ZONE
Enthusiasts of driving off-road can enjoy free 4x4 track drives. General access tickets allow for the activity and visitors need only to sign a form, and they are good to go. The drives are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
As part of the blue zone, the 4x4 food market is where visitors can indulge in meals while watching the action from a picturesque view of Kyalami. Free shuttles will be available to cart visitors to the 4x4 section.
YELLOW ZONE
The yellow zone is where the fast and furious thrive. Novice and seasoned drivers can jump into a go-kart at the dedicated track for sideways driving, high-speed slides, controlled skids and smoke-filled drifts. There will be skilled drivers showcasing their precision in the art of drifting. A motorsport village is where the pared-back racing beasts can be found.
Volkswagen, BMW and AMG Driving Experience instructors will give visitors a chance to feel their high-performance wares driving on the twists and turns of the legendary Kyalami track.
Image: Supplied
GREEN ZONE
This section is where visitors line up for a ride around the famous Kyalami track in the latest models from participating OEM exhibitors. The symphony of F1-type cars as they rev their engines will also be experienced here, and skilled professionals will dish out hot laps in Lamborghini Super Trofeos, Ferrari 360, Ariel Atom, Porsche 997, and Audi R8, including the Volkswagen, BMW and AMG driving experiences.
The green zone also hosts the Galleria where most exhibitors will be under one roof, and the premium hospitality sections.
Image: Supplied
RED ZONE (food court)
A bustling food court filled with entertainment that will keep the family entertained throughout the festival.
Automotive brands participating in the 2024 Festival of Motoring event include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, BAIC, Chery, Citroën, Fiat, Haval, Isuzu, Jeep, Omoda, Opel, Porsche, Peugeot, Shelby, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen and more, according to the organisers.
