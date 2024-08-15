WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Features

15 August 2024 - 08:18 By Ignition TV
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they search for a wheelchair-friendly vehicle for under R350,000.

They also look at performance cars from Porsche, BMW and Mercedes-Benz and examine the long-term ownership prospects of a 2019 Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

