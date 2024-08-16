Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

16 August 2024 - 08:41 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of an SUV under R300,000. Bakkies from Isuzu and Nissan go face-off and we examine heavy fuel consumption in a Ford Ecosport.

WATCH | Latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash results are cause for concern

Global NCAP’s latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash results released on Wednesday reveal a disappointing two-star occupant safety rating for popular local ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV track tests the 2024 Audi RS7 Performance

Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he puts the Audi RS7 Performance through its paces at Zwartkops Raceway.
Motoring
1 month ago

WATCH | Kasi Surprise goes on a VW night school experience

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Sindi Mabaswa with a Volkswagen night school experience at ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Is the swanky new GWM P500 worth nearly R1m? New Models
  2. New BMW M5 Touring matches space to performance sizzle New Models
  3. September set to usher in more savings at the pumps, says AA news
  4. Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years celebrates five decades of boost New Models
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features

Latest Videos

Media briefing on Nuclear Energy Strategy
Study finds evidence of underground liquid water on Mars | REUTERS