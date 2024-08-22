Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

22 August 2024 - 08:24 By Ignition TV
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether it's a good idea to pay a deposit when buying a vehicle. They also advise a viewer on trading a Toyota Etios for a Hyundai Tucson and discuss the pitfalls of buying a used vehicle on auction.

