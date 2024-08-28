Celebrating 13 female leaders in the South African motoring sphere

Jonia Mkonto
Senior manager, marketing planning: Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM)
Talk us through your background
My name is Jonia Mkonto, affectionately known as J. I embarked on a journey that led me from the culturally vibrant township of Thembisa to the fast lanes of the automotive industry. In 2021, I proudly graduated from Wits Business School where I qualified and hold a master's degree in strategic marketing.
I started my exhilarating career at TSAM in March 2010 as a young graduate trainee full of ideas and excited to make a difference. Since starting my career, I have carved my path through the strategy and planning department where I have honed my skills in research and product management. I am in a senior manager role with the marketing planning department. In this role, I oversee a team of product planners who work on some of Toyota’s most exciting products such as the people-movers (Quantum/Hiace), the fun and sporty (GR Supra/Yaris/Corolla) and our “experience amazing” luxury brand (Lexus).
To achieve this, I had a fulfilling journey and my first five years in Toyota were quite crucial. I specialised in learning and understanding market trends and analysis, which presented me with an opportunity to understand our brand as a whole and the competitor landscape, including customer needs and how to satisfy them. In this role I managed to build internal and external relationships through collaboration with different teams and stakeholders.
I participated in an internal rotation in 2015, where I had the opportunity to join the product planning team which accelerated my knowledge of Toyota products and allowed me to fully dive into product knowledge and start building relationships with other international Toyota affiliates, such as my Japan and Brazil colleagues. In this position, I had full exposure to work on almost all products including our number-one selling bakkie, the Toyota Hilux, the Corolla brands as well as the Lexus brands.
Walk us through a day in your role.
My job is very demanding. However, I enjoy it because I am very passionate person. Daily I oversee a team of product planners and strategise on the Lexus brand in line with customer needs. I also focus on building relationships and maintaining them with our international affiliates as this is vital to keep our products in line with Toyota’s overall global plans and standards. My job requires excellent negotiation skills, so I also pay close attention to future industry trends and industry changes to equip myself with the correct data during negotiations.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Some of the biggest challenges include ensuring we introduce products that will be well received by the South African market. Another challenge is ensuring customer satisfaction with product, specification offering and price point in a market that is continuously evolving with non-traditional brands entering the market at a fast pace. There is a sense of satisfaction when you see customers driving a vehicle that you planned from concept without having any idea if the market will accept it. Seeing one or 100 cars on the road and if there is extra media feedback and positive reviews, there is some pride that hits you softly.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Our industry is dominated by imported or international parts supply. Moving forward, our industry must consider paying special focus on using local parts and materials for our locally built vehicles. This will support local entrepreneurship and contribute to the employment rate. This is something TSAM is spearheading with the recent announcement of the launch of Ogihara SA, a joint venture between Toyota Tsusho Africa a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, in collaboration with Ogihara (Thailand) Corporation and TSAM which will see an investment injection of more than R1.1bn into the local production of essential manufacturing components. Another focus point should be in shared mobility/public transportation that is a suitable alternative to private vehicles. This mode of transport is used by more than 80% of our population and if it is properly developed and managed, it can position our industry as a leader in sustainable city living and contribute to overall the NEV journey we are facing as a country.
Celebrating 13 female leaders in the South African motoring sphere
Image: Supplied
This Women’s Month we put the spotlight on female leaders striving for excellence in the South African motoring industry.
Blennah Kekana
General manager: parts logistics cluster at Mercedes-Benz
Talk us through your background.
I hold a Bachelor of science honours degree in applied science: metallurgical engineering and spent 12 years of my career in the foundry and steelmaking industry in several leadership positions.
In 2014 I transitioned to the automotive industry, joining Mercedes-Benz South Africa as a technical site services and safety, health, environment, risk and quality manager. I held this position for three years before moving to the dealer training academy, where I gained extensive automotive technical and managerial experience.
Since 2022, I have been solely responsible for all parts logistics related topics as the general manager and site leader in Johannesburg for the UK and South Africa cluster.
Walk us through a day in your role.
Every day is exciting and can differ completely. Going in with a great plan of what to focus on can be deterred by different factors within the logistics environment. I used to believe logistics was the easiest job ever. I mean, what can go wrong with moving a part from point A to B, right? However, since joining in this role, I have come to appreciate the intricacies of the environment.
A typical day in my role includes running daily standup sessions with my team. During the sessions, we reflect on and review the previous day’s performance to actively resolve customers’ escalations. The sessions also provide us an opportunity to plan ahead in the introduction of efficiencies and other strategic topics. As part of a multinational company, my day is also filled with opportunities for co-creation and collaboration between my cluster and other global colleagues. This helps to ensure we strike a balance for local operational needs and a strategic focus.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
We are unfortunately still reeling from the negative impact on international suppliers brought forth by the Covid-19 years. This to an extent still affects the availability of certain parts. In my view, this is one part too many as long as there is a customer behind the order. Juggling this unavailability with a frustrated customer on the other end of the phone has proven to be my biggest challenge. Having such a great team that gets involved in providing solutions and finally ensuring the customer is well serviced and happy makes it super satisfying. As a premium brand, our aim remains to give our customers the best in all we do.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Taking a view from my immediate responsibility, I believe customer-centricity needs to be reinforced. Prioritising our customers and their experience is the basis of creating everlasting brand love. Holistically, the industry needs to focus on efforts that will enable us to safeguard the earth for future generations. Equally, I believe South Africa needs to create an enabling environment for the local industry to further increase operational efficiencies, remain globally competitive and grow.
Image: Supplied
Carmen van Vyk
Financial director: Mitsubishi Motors SA
Talk us through your background.
I come from humble beginnings, born and raised in Reigerpark, a township in the east of Johannesburg, by strict parents who advocated for humility and constantly pushed me to prosper and be emancipated from the stereotypical career moulds.
I had passion for accounting at school so the path of chartered accountant (CA) was instinctive. I completed my undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the University of Johannesburg, then articles and after an arduous journey qualified as a CA in 2013. Seeking new challenges, I ventured to the cold and grey city of London, where I spent three years as a senior associate at an audit firm which gave me an opportunity to expand my horizons.
In 2017, I made the decision to return home, taking on my first role outside auditing as a senior financial accountant at a manufacturing company. My deep passion for the automotive industry kept itching and I was fortunate to be appointed financial reporting manager at Renault SA. This marked the beginning of an exciting and fulfilling journey within the automotive sector. I continued to learn and worked hard, ultimately paying off, as I was promoted to GM finance and subsequently the position I occupy, financial director: Mitsubishi Motors SA.
Walk us through a day in your role.
I work closely with the CEO to shape the strategic direction of the business. Our core focus is to ensure we import vehicles and parts profitably, considering all the complexities of foreign currency exchange rates, determining the optimal product mix, stock levels, and setting retail pricing that is competitive enough to enable sales volumes. Another key aspect of my role is maintaining an optimal balance sheet structure to deliver adequate returns to the shareholder. This requires a deep understanding of the financial dynamics within the automotive industry, as well as the ability to make informed decisions that balance profitability, liquidity and long-term sustainability of the company.
Challenges and rewards of your position.
I am tasked with managing the delicate balance of when to buy foreign currency, and in what quantities to minimise the adverse impact on cost of vehicles. Coupled with this, I also deal with cost containment and overhead management. Despite the pressures, the most rewarding aspect of my position is the privilege of working within the diverse Motus Group. The organisation's enabling culture and commitment to growth opportunities have allowed me to continuously expand my skills and take on new responsibilities. Furthermore, I find great fulfilment in the ability to give back and invest in the development of future leaders. Mentoring and guiding the next generation of professionals is not only essential for the industry's long-term success, but also aligns with my personal values of nurturing talent and fostering sustainable growth.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The South African automotive industry boasts an advanced distribution infrastructure and a robust banking system, advantages that sets it apart from many other markets in the region. However, there remains an opportunity to diversify the range of consumer finance products to improve access to mobility. Another key area of focus should be education about the industry to aid the attraction of women to actively participate. Encouraging female ownership of dealerships and driving greater representation of women across all races at senior and executive levels is paramount. In this regard, Motus deserves commendation for its recent appointment of a CFO, representing a positive step forward in fostering a more inclusive and diverse leadership team which can serve as a catalyst for change throughout the industry.
Image: Supplied
Deidre du Plessis
Head of corporate communications: Stellantis SA
Talk us through your background.
I’ve been in the automotive industry for 31 years. I love it and cannot imagine another industry that has so many different facets and learning opportunities. You can truly craft your own career. I started my career in asset-based financing, yes, before computers. We had to rely on telephone directories, a map book to find your way, pagers to leave a message and relationship-building to grow our business. Google is my telephone directory now, my iPhone replaced the pager, Waze the map book and the human relationship is still at the core of everything we do. Nothing can replace that. I worked hard and maintained good relationships throughout my career, honouring those who worked alongside me and mentored me. I work for Stellantis, who are the third largest OEM globally, albeit a smaller presence in South Africa nevertheless a powerhouse of well-known brands, namely Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën.
Walk us through a day in your role.
My typical day as head of corporate communications is hardly ever predictable as I manage the public relations, launches, events and activations as well as internal and external communication to the staff of Stellantis South Africa and our incredible Stellantis dealer network. At the core of what I do is creating positive talkability around our host of brands, respecting their own corporate identity and unique following. I constantly look for new opportunities to make a positive and lasting difference in the communities we operate within and celebrate individual successes.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Some of my biggest challenges are not being in a position to assist every sponsorship request that crosses my desk as it highlights the tough economic conditions we all face living in South Africa at the moment. My rewards, however, outweigh the challenges as every customer who buy a vehicle has the freedom of choice. They have freedom of mobility. Mobility gives you a choice.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The automotive industry is multifaceted and therefore so are the opportunities. I would strongly encourage all businesses within the industry to invest in a graduate programme to give back to the younger generation. Create a talent retention strategy to promote and grow talent within your business. Make your business a top contender for the “best place to work” award. As it is Women’s Month, I’d like to say thank you to the men who understand what true empowerment is all about in terms of creating equal opportunities. Ladies do not wait to be asked if you would like a seat at the table but rather prepare for the day you do, not because you are a woman but because you worked equally hard to get the seat.
Image: Supplied
Jonia Mkonto
Senior manager, marketing planning: Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM)
Talk us through your background
My name is Jonia Mkonto, affectionately known as J. I embarked on a journey that led me from the culturally vibrant township of Thembisa to the fast lanes of the automotive industry. In 2021, I proudly graduated from Wits Business School where I qualified and hold a master's degree in strategic marketing.
I started my exhilarating career at TSAM in March 2010 as a young graduate trainee full of ideas and excited to make a difference. Since starting my career, I have carved my path through the strategy and planning department where I have honed my skills in research and product management. I am in a senior manager role with the marketing planning department. In this role, I oversee a team of product planners who work on some of Toyota’s most exciting products such as the people-movers (Quantum/Hiace), the fun and sporty (GR Supra/Yaris/Corolla) and our “experience amazing” luxury brand (Lexus).
To achieve this, I had a fulfilling journey and my first five years in Toyota were quite crucial. I specialised in learning and understanding market trends and analysis, which presented me with an opportunity to understand our brand as a whole and the competitor landscape, including customer needs and how to satisfy them. In this role I managed to build internal and external relationships through collaboration with different teams and stakeholders.
I participated in an internal rotation in 2015, where I had the opportunity to join the product planning team which accelerated my knowledge of Toyota products and allowed me to fully dive into product knowledge and start building relationships with other international Toyota affiliates, such as my Japan and Brazil colleagues. In this position, I had full exposure to work on almost all products including our number-one selling bakkie, the Toyota Hilux, the Corolla brands as well as the Lexus brands.
Walk us through a day in your role.
My job is very demanding. However, I enjoy it because I am very passionate person. Daily I oversee a team of product planners and strategise on the Lexus brand in line with customer needs. I also focus on building relationships and maintaining them with our international affiliates as this is vital to keep our products in line with Toyota’s overall global plans and standards. My job requires excellent negotiation skills, so I also pay close attention to future industry trends and industry changes to equip myself with the correct data during negotiations.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Some of the biggest challenges include ensuring we introduce products that will be well received by the South African market. Another challenge is ensuring customer satisfaction with product, specification offering and price point in a market that is continuously evolving with non-traditional brands entering the market at a fast pace. There is a sense of satisfaction when you see customers driving a vehicle that you planned from concept without having any idea if the market will accept it. Seeing one or 100 cars on the road and if there is extra media feedback and positive reviews, there is some pride that hits you softly.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Our industry is dominated by imported or international parts supply. Moving forward, our industry must consider paying special focus on using local parts and materials for our locally built vehicles. This will support local entrepreneurship and contribute to the employment rate. This is something TSAM is spearheading with the recent announcement of the launch of Ogihara SA, a joint venture between Toyota Tsusho Africa a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, in collaboration with Ogihara (Thailand) Corporation and TSAM which will see an investment injection of more than R1.1bn into the local production of essential manufacturing components. Another focus point should be in shared mobility/public transportation that is a suitable alternative to private vehicles. This mode of transport is used by more than 80% of our population and if it is properly developed and managed, it can position our industry as a leader in sustainable city living and contribute to overall the NEV journey we are facing as a country.
Image: Supplied
Chrystal Christian
Head of sub-Saharan operations: Volkswagen Group Africa
Talk us through your background.
South African born and identifies as “citizen of the world”. Gauteng-based save for a two-year expat period in Munich, Germany. Youngest of three children; older brother and sister, mother was a role model — strong in character and shared many life lessons I use in leadership today. My life partner, Carel, keeps me grounded and we’re DINCS (dual income no children) and that affords me the additional title of “greatest aunt”. More than 30 years experience in multinational organisations across industries ranging from retail to mining, financial services, business consulting, hospitality and automotive (23 years). Roles in learning and human resources, internal audit functions, business re-engineering and outsourcing, product marketing, after sales and sales operations. Free time I spend with friends and family, hiking, digital photography, occasional off-road biking and pilates.
Walk us through a day in your role.
The 4am to 5am hour is sacred and reserved for rising, exercise, thinking and travelling. I use the 1:3:5 productivity approach. Every day, complete one major task with strategic impact, three medium tasks enabling strategy or significant projects and five minor tasks that ensure discipline and hygiene factors receive attention. I’m customer-centric so make a point of “solving something for the customer” daily. It keeps me connected to our brand promise and passion to deliver on it. A day includes focus on exploring new territories in Africa, sourcing new importers, retail performance steering of importers in existing markets (Volkswagen is active in more than 18), attending to cross functional project meetings identifying products for markets, approving marketing and advertising content, other automotive lobbying topics related to policy, fuel quality and activities to optimise the Volkswagen product and brand image in Africa. Individual and team interactions and being an active coach and mentor allows for deliberate coffee chat meetings to catching up in general and discuss career aspirations.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Managing complexity in logistics and supply chain, forex and government policy in steering retail operations can be challenging. Ensuring South Africa remains prioritised in the global product cycle planning sourcing product for each market with approval technical releases requires robust discussions, attention to detail and often sheer grit. The rewards in the position stem from progressing our African dream — “from Africa to Africa”- by making a personal and team pact to thrive and allows putting challenges into perspective and celebrate progress. Being involved in mobility solutions and projects, driving growth in our importers and supporting skills transfer in markets with cross functional teams.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Skills development and partnerships with private and public sector and support for mathematics, science and technology enablement in schools, capacitating TVET colleges with support for curriculum design, tools and lecturer continuous updates on technology. Engage with the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement boosting Africa’s trade position in the global market. In support of country specific automotive policy, inclusive of quality fuel, a stance on banning grey imports in Africa in support of local manufacturing and increasing local content to support an organically grown new and used car market.
Image: Supplied
Chelsy Pinto
Assistant manager for product planning and sales development: Suzuki SA
Talk us through your background.
I have 17 years' of motor industry experience, with 11 of those years in the retail space. I started as a car care consultant for MotorOne, selling vehicle accessories and safety products for fitment centres where I would be stationed at dealerships including Audi and VW, Toyota, Honda, Ford and Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Fiat, and GM before moving to vehicle sales at Hyundai then to Suzuki. Before starting at Suzuki Auto South Africa in 2018, I was a sales and marketing consultant for Suzuki Bramley for two years. Besides my industry experience, I am a qualified event manager and an avid motoring enthusiast with extensive technical knowledge, I regularly attend and host motoring-related events, I also manage a car club for Suzuki Swifts (Swift Speed Club of South Africa) which I founded in 2010 after buying my first Suzuki in 2009.
Walk us through a day in your role.
As assistant manager for product planning and sales development at Suzuki, my functions fall under the marketing and sales department. My day typically includes market studies for products and specifications, including pricing studies, industry trends and market conditions, as well as ensuring all marketing material where product information is included is correct and up to date. Product knowledge and detailed analysis are crucial aspects of this part of the job. The other side of my role focuses on training and developing the sales staff within our dealer network. This includes the development and implementation of our training programme as well as vehicle launch events and the day-to-day management thereof. My role also provides support to our dealer and fleet sales team, as well as the brand marketing team daily as all these functions are integrated within the business.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
I enjoy the challenge of creating new training events and find it very rewarding when the events are completed successfully, our goals are achieved and our dealers are excited. I love the Suzuki brand for many reasons and my passion is to see the brand succeed. It is rewarding to see the brand do well and overcome challenges such as remaining relevant and price-conscious during this difficult time. I also get to drive very cool cars such as the Swift Sport and Jimny.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
It is wonderful to see more women joining the motor industry in different fields and I hope this continues. In my opinion as long as you have a passion for vehicles you belong in this industry. However, we need to improve the quality of the staff complement and reduce the high staff turnover at dealers, ensuring high-quality, trained sales executives attend to customer needs with a further focus on customer satisfaction. Increasing the understanding and implementation of digital marketing assets such as content creation, social media marketing and the ethical use of AI. All of this is not new and is commonplace, but the industry can do with improving the aspects in their business as the nature of how the industry works is changing from traditional dealership environments to virtual showrooms with less human interaction and dealerships need to ensure they remain top of mind and relevant by providing exceptional service and value while using the trends to their advantage.
Image: Supplied
Thilosh Moodally
Director of governmental affairs and communications: BMW Group SA
Talk us through your background.
Looking at my role as director for governmental affairs and communications, I believe my 21-year journey at BMW Group South Africa has given me the knowledge, skills and expertise to be in a role with purpose. In 2003 I started at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn as a newly qualified chartered accountant after completing my training contract with PWC. Over the years, I moved into after sales and dealer development before being appointed head of Mini. Before my appointment in January 2023 to the governmental affairs and communications division, I was responsible for marketing for the BMW brand.
Walk us through a day in your role.
No two days in my role are alike. The department I head is responsible for all internal and external communication across the four separate businesses within BMW Group South Africa, as well as all liaison with industry bodies and spheres of local, provincial and national government. Apart from our national sales company (or head office) in Midrand, we have BMW Group Financial Services South Africa, the BMW Group ZA IT Hub in Menlyn, and the heartbeat of our operation in this country, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn. We will soon start production of the new generation BMW X3 in our Rosslyn plant, so there’s always something happening. In addition to the buzz of my day job, I am a professional multitasker. I am married, a mum to two sons aged 16 and 20, and play many other support roles to my circle of friends and family.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The biggest challenge in my role is that it is all-encompassing, and I often don’t get to participate in all the topics the team manages. That’s a perk of having an amazing team of high performers. The rewards in my role are immense. I specially enjoy seeing a project through from an idea to the final result, such as the book celebrating 50 years of BMW South Africa that will soon be available to purchase. Being involved in the business’s CSR initiatives and the YES4Youth programme is humbling for me. I was a bursary student, and I am able to pay it forward and give someone else opportunities that could change their life forever. This is joy for the next generation.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry has transformed immensely over the years. This year we are celebrating 100 years of the local motor industry. There are more women in key leadership roles across BMW Group South Africa and the retailer network. Electromobility, digitisation and sustainability are key focus areas for our business and with the new generation of the BMW X3 on us, we are equipped and ready to build it for the world.
Image: Supplied
Verene Petersen
National marketing manager: Chery SA
Talk us through your background.
I hail from East London in the Eastern Cape. This is where I completed my secondary and tertiary education before entering the automotive industry. I was most fortunate to land a junior marketing role with an OEM in Pretoria at the end of 2000. This is where my love affair with the automotive industry began. I’ve also held sales management and business development roles during my career and the opportunities have served to strengthen my insight into what is required of me to excel at my job. Since starting in automotive, I’ve had the privilege to oversee the brand and marketing functions of brands across the spectrum, from volume to niche, and am therefore able to craft effective strategies and implement these regardless of the badge I represent at any given time.
Walk us through a day in your role.
Every day at the office begins with a standing 30-minute meeting with my team where we update each other, refocus and plan. Then the slew of meetings begins. I oversee brand, marketing and customer experience so am in contact with dealer partners, suppliers and key customers throughout the day. In between all this, I try to take a 30-minute break to grab a bite in the middle of the day and I also schedule an hour or two of focus time in the afternoon, more than half of which is spent responding to email messages. In between all this there are reports to generate so this pretty much takes up the remainder of my working day, and let’s not forget the invasive mobile phone which doesn’t stop vibrating until late in the evening.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Challenges can change on a daily, weekly or monthly basis but the most consistent ones for me are constantly evolving consumer behaviour and keeping up with it, the rapidly changing marketing landscape. We have so many more channels and execution options to consider than ever before, having to be cost-conscious and deliver efficiently within budget. Much of what I do is project-based or measurable and this allows opportunities for many small wins. Being able to steer initiatives which impact the lives of others is something I value. Chery has a sub-brand called With Chery With Love. We engage with customers and undertake CSR initiatives under this banner, which is proving to be a continuously gratifying experience for me.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
While great strides have been made to improve gender diversity, I believe there is a way to go in terms of narrowing the gender gap. Women are definitely acknowledged and promoted more than we were 10 years ago, but more can be done in terms of recruiting and developing female talent for former “traditional male” roles in SA.
Image: Supplied
Ncedisa Mzuzu
Environmental and paintshop manager: Isuzu Motors SA
Talk us through your background.
I grew up and studied in East London, Mdantsane township, and completed matric at the age of 16. I then acquired as qualification in analytical chemistry and practised as a chemist for about four years. I then equipped myself with project management and environmental management certificates before changing careers to be an environmental officer with the provincial department for about four years. Within this time, I trained and acquired skills as one of the first Green scorpions to support with compliance and enforcement. I decided to leave regulatory space, and joined the automotive sector as an environmental specialist for the South African operations. A year later I was given the responsibility of Middle East as country manager for Sub Sahara Africa. During the same time I enrolled and acquired a Masters in business administration. That presented an opportunity for me do a third career change, where I was appointed as a facilities manager for South African operations. The International Environmental Group identified my potential and recalled me from facilities within a year, and gave me an opportunity to be environmental group manager for Africa, and later to include both Africa and Middle East. While in this role, I was constantly requested to support my counterparts in the Asian countries (India, Vietnam, China, Korea and Thailand). Companies changed, and that meant a fourth career change in production management — painting department. While this career change took place, I maintained my environmental manager role as a dual function.
Walk us through a day in your role.
My day to day includes running production activities relating to painting of all vehicles while meeting quality and production schedules. The most part of what I do is people leadership, financial management, process management, safet and achieving quality and production daily targets. From an environmental standpoint I am responsible for people leadership, wasteyard operations and contractor management.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Leading various levels of people is a huge challenge in that everyone is unique, and requires different approaches to achieve the same objectives. The paint shop is the most complex department in the automotive sector because it is process driven and is the longest process out of all three departments. There is always pressure to achieve required outcomes every day. Rewards in both roles are tangible. There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing a beautifully painted unit rolling out of the plant. For the environmental role, finding ways of protecting the environment for future generations feels more like my personal contribution to the world.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Embrace more female leaders, but also set them up for successful completion of their assignments. It is very important to realign how work spaces are designed to physiological needs of females. We are very capable, but we are also females with very different needs to our male counterparts.
Image: Supplied
Nafisa Kistan
CFO: Kia SA
Talk us through your background.
At the age of 37 and from the small town of Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal, Nafisa completed her matric at Stanmore Secondary School in 2003 with straight A’s. She has an impressive array of qualifications, including an MBA. Notably, Nafisa earned her second and third year credits Bachelor of commerce in accounting by attending evening classes at UKZN while working at her first job. In 2009, Nafisa began work in the motor industry as an assistant manager in the costing department, marking the first step in her career. Though she always aspired to be an accountant, her love for motoring guided her career path. Nafisa's passion for the automotive industry began early when she chose to work on weekends at a dealership where her uncle was employed, all to earn money for her studies. Her professional journey began with an eight-and-a-half year stint at Toyota SA, specialising in product costing at a manufacturing level, where she was involved in launching new models and managing costs for local and international markets. Nafisa took on different roles within the organisation and was ultimately promoted to vehicle costing manager. In July 2017, she joined a global mining manufacturer as a senior business controller, gaining valuable global experience with a focus on automation and advanced technology. During this time, she enrolled in an MBA programme. After a short stint in the steel industry and a six-month sabbatical during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nafisa joined the Kia Retail Operations (KRO) team in October 2020 as regional financial manager. In 2023, she was promoted to finance executive, and this year has reached the position of CFO at Kia SA.
Walk us through a day in your role.
Nafisa would either begin or end her day with a few minutes dedicated to planning. The dynamic nature of wholesale and retail is reflected in everything from formal executive committee meetings focused on strategy and future plans to more operational tasks, such as fielding calls from staff seeking guidance. Each day is unique, offering new learning opportunities. Nafisa is enthusiastic about her new role and views it as a rich opportunity for ongoing growth and development.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Time is crucial. With many responsibilities to manage, Nafisa emphasises the importance of balancing her professional and personal life. She aims for fulfilment in both areas, seeking quality time with her family while also being effective and productive at work. Nafisa shares: “If you have a passion, you relentlessly pursue it.” There is no substitute for hard work and determination. Use “setbacks” as an opportunity to learn and grow from. Never say no to a good challenge.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry has the potential to benefit from greater female representation at all levels and in all roles. More women should consider entering the industry as they bring valuable contributions and perspectives. Women shouldn’t be deterred by preconceived notions or stereotypes about this field. As a mother of two, Nafisa is deeply committed to supporting others. The phrase that resonates with her is: “And when you get to where you’re going, turn around and help her too. For there was a time, not long ago when she was you.”
Image: Supplied
Nomgcobo ‘Gee’ Salukazana
Area sales manager: WesBank
Talk us through your background.
I hail from the small town of Tlokoeng, formerly Mount Fletcher, in the Eastern Cape. My love for sales was honed at Border Technikon, now known as Walter Sisulu University, where I obtained my national diploma in marketing. My insatiable desire to learn led to my enrolment in a postgraduate degree at Unisa. My introduction to the world of work came in 2007 when I joined WesBank as a graduate learner based in Vryheid. On completion of the learnership programme, I enrolled for a certificate in fundamentals in banking and risk management through Unisa, which paved the way to my full-time employment at WesBank as a dealmaker in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by promotion to team leader in the region. To aid my career growth, I enrolled for a Masters in business leadership through Unisa Business School of Leadership. I further participated in WesBank’s leadership programme through Gibbs, and this was the catalyst for my move to Johannesburg. I have since occupied several roles at WesBank, including team leader in multiple regions, sales operations manager, national sales manager, and my position as area sales manager for WesBank’s northern region.
Walk us through a day in your role.
No two days are the same as I strive to add value to WesBank’s dealer partners, a segment that has proven over the years to be the backbone of the local automotive industry. Through the implementation of innovative solutions, my job is to ensure WesBank maintains and grows its leadership position in the industry. My pursuit for new insights has never stopped, so I dedicate a portion of my time to research and self-development.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Significant progress has been made in the promotion of gender equality in the automotive sector. But the industry remains male-dominated, with females needing to work twice as hard to be recognised for their contribution. The gender disparity is specially evident in the dealer space where female representation in management positions is lacking. Seeing a woman ascend to a dealer principal position is, therefore, a very rewarding experience, even though it’s a very rare occurrence.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The industry is not adequately transformed. We need to see more females in critical roles across the entire value chain, including ownership and directorship positions.
Image: Supplied
Palesa Mabuza
Regional business manager and performance lead: JLR SA
Talk us through your background.
I grew up in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga and moved to Pretoria in 1998 when I enrolled for my undergraduate studies in marketing management at Tshwane University of Technology. My foray into the world of work led me directly into the automotive sector, with my first job secured during my final year of study as a graduate trainee at one of the top-three OEMs in the country. In my 22 years in the sector, I’ve occupied various marketing, sales and franchise-focused positions at a number of OEMs. However, most of my career has been with JLR South Africa, where I have worked in marketing, product and pricing, sales and network development before my appointment to my position as regional business manager/performance lead.
Walk us through a day in your role.
My role has thrust me into the dynamic vehicle retail space. Despite this, I try to keep my days and weeks structured with detailed to-do lists to manage KPIs and deliver on plans to ensure the sustainability and growth of each JLR retail partner — 14 in my region and 24 in total. This means I’m in constant communication with our retail partners, electronically and in-person. While the adoption of remote working has greatly aided the execution of my duties, there’s still no replacement for the value derived from face-to-face engagements, particularly when bridging differences in views. Having good communication skills — verbal and non-verbal — is crucial in this regard.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
I work with different people from different walks of life and I learn a lot from my daily interactions with our retail partners. It’s a dynamic environment where routine is but a dream. While this can be a challenge, it also offers the excitement and agility that keeps one motivated to continue learning. It also gives you the stimulation needed to deal with the challenges that come with each day.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
Though there has been notable progress in attracting women into the automotive sector there is still a lot of work to be done to persuade more young women to consider a career in this industry. Greater awareness is needed among students at tertiary level to the vast array of opportunities that exist in the automotive sector, particularly the retail space, where opportunities exist in various departments, including management and finance, HR and other disciplines in addition to the traditional sales and auto mechanics vocations.
Image: Supplied
Pheladi Masinga
Lead team manager, frame plant: Ford Motor Company SA
Talk us through your background
Growing up surrounded by the automotive world, I was naturally drawn to the industry from an early age. After earning my BTech in Industrial Engineering I began my career as a launch engineer at Lear Corporation. It was there that I quickly demonstrated my leadership potential, which led to my involvement in overhauling outdated policies and redefining leadership development and compensation strategies. These early achievements laid the foundation for my future successes. At Ford, my journey has been marked by a series of significant leadership roles. I’ve served as a material flow engineer for material planning and logistics and as a team manager for bodyshop, where I consistently aimed to drive change and enhance operational efficiency. My role as lead team manager for the frame plant has allowed me to establish a reputation as a problem solver, particularly in addressing non-standard processes.
Walk us through a day in your role.
A typical day for me begins with a moment of reflection and prayer. I then walk the shop floor to ensure everything is in place for the shift. After that, I connect with the broader team during the operating committee management (start-up meeting), which is followed by numerous meetings focused on waste elimination, efficiency and continuous improvement through Gemba walks. This rigorous routine reflects my commitment to excellence and my hands-on approach to leadership.
What are the challenges and rewards of your position?
My role comes with its challenges. Managing the complexity of diverse tasks, projects and goals requires balancing short-term and long-term objectives. This includes aligning these objectives with available resources and adapting to changing requirements and unforeseen issues. However, these challenges also serve as a testament to my resilience and strategic acumen and the rewards lie in seeing the tangible progress and improvements that result from our collective efforts.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The industry can benefit from developing contingency strategies, especially in light of the global chip shortage that has forced car brands to rethink their manufacturing and distribution chains. I believe there’s a strong need to cultivate local component suppliers to enhance the resilience of our manufacturing and distribution processes. My journey is a powerful example of how dedication, innovation and leadership can drive progress in the automotive sector. I hope my story will be a source of inspiration, especially as we celebrate Women’s Month and recognise the remarkable contributions of women in every field.
READ MORE:
This is how many used cars South Africans search for every second
South Africa's used car sales shift up a gear in July
How much do cars depreciate in South Africa?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos