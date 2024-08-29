If you’re in the market for a used car, chances are your search is led by its age rather than mileage. How much should mileage influence your decision?
According to Sumarie Greybe, co-founder of insurance company Naked, the kilometres travelled tell much about a car’s previous life. On average, a car accumulates about 15,000km a year, he says.
Greybe advises dividing the mileage travelled by year model. This will assist in determining whether the car has done a lot of mileage for its age. A three-year-old car with 90,000km has probably endured a lot in its short life but what is considered low, medium or high mileage?
A vehicle’s mileage is considered to be low if it is less than 100,000km. These cars are regarded as new with potential to rack up more kilometres reliably.
Medium mileage are those vehicles with 100,000km to 150,000km. This category can still be in good condition if the cars were serviced and maintained.
High mileage cars have more than 150,000km on the clock, with many of the components nearing the end of their lifespan. A unit with a solid maintenance history and a reputation for longevity could go on longer, though.
Presented with the choice of buying a newer car with higher mileage or an older model with less mileage, the latter car could be a better buy if cared for by the previous owner. A seven-year-old car with 70,000km on the clock might have had one careful owner.
Age or mileage — which is more important when buying a used car?
Image: 123RF
If you’re in the market for a used car, chances are your search is led by its age rather than mileage. How much should mileage influence your decision?
According to Sumarie Greybe, co-founder of insurance company Naked, the kilometres travelled tell much about a car’s previous life. On average, a car accumulates about 15,000km a year, he says.
Greybe advises dividing the mileage travelled by year model. This will assist in determining whether the car has done a lot of mileage for its age. A three-year-old car with 90,000km has probably endured a lot in its short life but what is considered low, medium or high mileage?
A vehicle’s mileage is considered to be low if it is less than 100,000km. These cars are regarded as new with potential to rack up more kilometres reliably.
Medium mileage are those vehicles with 100,000km to 150,000km. This category can still be in good condition if the cars were serviced and maintained.
High mileage cars have more than 150,000km on the clock, with many of the components nearing the end of their lifespan. A unit with a solid maintenance history and a reputation for longevity could go on longer, though.
Presented with the choice of buying a newer car with higher mileage or an older model with less mileage, the latter car could be a better buy if cared for by the previous owner. A seven-year-old car with 70,000km on the clock might have had one careful owner.
Image: Reuters
What to look out for?
Be cautious, whether buying from a car dealer or a private individual. Access to a full service history is a must and first prize is regular maintenance and routine services by an original equipment manufacturer. Research brands that have a reputation for being reliable.
If a car had one owner for more than four years, chances are they were happy with the car and looked after it. Multiple owners might suggest less consistent maintenance, though that is not always the case.
When you have identified a car and the condition and mileage are satisfactory, the next step before signing an agreement is to have the car inspected by a trusted mechanic to give a report on the general state of the vehicle. This will save you from any surprise cost down the road.
Insurance is also crucial as are extended warranties if applicable.
MORE:
Behind the wheel with Billy Tom: CEO of Isuzu Motors South Africa
Celebrating 13 female leaders in the South African motoring sphere
This is how many used cars South Africans search for every second
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos