Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

09 September 2024 - 11:33 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they compare affordable compact crossovers from Kia, Nissan and Suzuki.

They also go in search of a vehicle with excellent ride comfort and discuss the reliability of a remapped bakkie.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a suitable vehicle for long distance travel.
Motoring
4 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d.
Motoring
5 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Citroën C3 Aircross

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests drives the Citroën C3 Aircross.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sanral allocates R25bn for improving roads in KwaZulu-Natal news
  2. Finance chief swap-out hopes to aid struggling VW brand news
  3. What used car buyers need to know to avoid buying 'death traps' news
  4. A tale of two electric vehicles from Volvo and VW Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide Features

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024