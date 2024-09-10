The oldest Bentley T-Series on record, a standard saloon in Shell Grey, has made its way back to Bentley’s Crewe headquarters after nearly six decades. The car has been carefully recommissioned, keeping most of its original components and running gear intact, and it now joins Bentley’s Heritage Collection, which spans the company’s 105-year history.
This specific car, chassis number SBH1001, was originally used by Bentley as a test vehicle and appeared in media coverage after its debut at the 1965 Paris Salon de l’Auto. When the car was rediscovered, it had been sitting unused for decades and was missing several key parts, including its entire interior. Given its importance as the first T-Series model — also equivalent to the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow — to roll off the production line, Bentley decided to restore it while keeping as much of the original structure as possible.
World's oldest Bentley T-Series returns to Crewe
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
A group of Bentley apprentices initially started the dismantling process, but the full restoration was handed over to P&A Wood, a company that specialises in restoring classic Bentleys. Louise Wood, daughter of co-founder Andrew Wood, led the project, working with Dave Lowe, P&A Wood’s coachwork manager.
Remarkably, key parts of the car’s drivetrain were found to be in good shape. The engine started up after 15 years with only a service and the gearbox needed just a minor adjustment. The rear axle, while a bit worn, only needed new seals.
Image: Supplied
However, there were plenty of other challenges. The dashboard and interior trim were missing, the wiring loom was in disarray and corrosion was found around the rear subframe. As there weren’t many spare parts available for a car of this vintage, the team sourced a donor vehicle from the same era to match the car’s early specifications. Every detail, down to the seat belt buckles, was considered carefully to maintain authenticity.
The T-Series also came equipped with innovative features for its time, such as Vibrashock mounts and a two-circuit hydro-pneumatic ride height control. Both systems were overhauled and all hydraulic hoses were replaced. Unique components such as the brake distribution valves were restored. Rewiring the dashboard proved to be a huge task, taking time and persistence.
Image: Supplied
As the team stripped the paintwork, they uncovered poorly done accident repairs and uneven panel gaps. One rear wing was corroded beyond repair and had to be replaced. The car was then given multiple coats of primer, each one carefully sanded down, before receiving its final polish. The chrome parts, including the bumpers, were cleaned but left un-chromed to retain the car’s original patina.
Now, the T-Series is back on the road, reunited with its original registration number, 1900 TU. It will be on permanent display at Bentley’s Crewe campus, where it will be kept in running condition, ready to drive if needed.
