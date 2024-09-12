Features

WATCH | Lando Norris drives a Lego McLaren P1 around Silverstone

12 September 2024 - 16:26 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Lego and McLaren have partnered to build a fully operational replica of the McLaren P1 using Lego Technic elements.

The 1:1 scale model, created with 342,817 Lego pieces and weighing about 1,220kg, features functional steering and an electric motor powered by Lego Technic Function batteries and an electric car battery.

A team of 23 specialists from Lego and McLaren Automotive worked on the project, dedicating 8,344 hours to the design and construction process, using 393 different types of Lego Technic elements.

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was tasked with driving the creation around the historic 5.891km Silverstone Circuit. Click the play button to see how he got on.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Recapping six months with a high-miler Mercedes-Benz W123

Unexpected leaks aside, this is one lovable classic
Motoring
1 day ago

Why demand for used cars is nearly double that of new vehicles

The prolonged economic downturn in multiple sectors in South Africa has resulted in depressed sales in the new car segment over the past 12 months.
Motoring
3 days ago

How far can SA’s 20 most popular cars take you with R300 in the tank?

We see how many kilometres you can eke out of a quick splash and dash.
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hijackings a big security concern for South Africa's last-mile delivery ... news
  2. Alonso says Aston Martin is the F1 team of the future Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Lando Norris drives a Lego McLaren P1 around Silverstone Features
  4. Stellantis pauses production of electric Fiat 500 due to poor demand news
  5. McLaren to give Norris priority in F1 title battle Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gone Native
ARISE 360 CHATS WITH CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA