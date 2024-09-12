Lego and McLaren have partnered to build a fully operational replica of the McLaren P1 using Lego Technic elements.
The 1:1 scale model, created with 342,817 Lego pieces and weighing about 1,220kg, features functional steering and an electric motor powered by Lego Technic Function batteries and an electric car battery.
A team of 23 specialists from Lego and McLaren Automotive worked on the project, dedicating 8,344 hours to the design and construction process, using 393 different types of Lego Technic elements.
McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was tasked with driving the creation around the historic 5.891km Silverstone Circuit. Click the play button to see how he got on.
WATCH | Lando Norris drives a Lego McLaren P1 around Silverstone
