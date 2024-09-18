Rolls-Royce knew to be commercially successful in more challenging times, it needed a model that was less expensive and could be produced in greater numbers than was possible with traditional coachbuilding. For the first time in its history, Rolls-Royce decided to produce a complete motor car, with coachwork assembled in-house. In the same way Silver Wraith replaced Phantom III, the new model would assume the mantle of the small horsepower cars the marque had built in previous decades.
The second model in the “Rationalised Range”, the Silver Dawn, was launched in 1949, initially only as an export car mainly for the North American and Australian markets. It became available to UK clients in 1952. Of the 761 Silver Dawns produced, most were supplied with the “standard steel” four-door saloon bodies produced in-house. But in deference to clients’ requirements, Rolls-Royce also offered the Silver Dawn as a rolling chassis, with 64 coach-built examples completed in a production run that lasted until 1955.
As further proof of the “Rationalised Range” approach, by 1952 clients could specify both the smaller, complete Silver Dawn and larger Silver Wraith rolling chassis with automatic gear selection. Silver Dawn would be among the last Rolls-Royce models to be offered with a manual transmission. It would be more than half a century before the advent of the satellite-aided, eight-speed ZF automatic transmission fitted to all of today’s V12 Rolls-Royce models, but the die had been cast.
CLASSIC | History of the 1949 Rolls-Royce Silver Dawn
Image: Supplied
Though Rolls-Royce suspended motor car production between 1939 and 1945 to focus on building aero engines, design work on a new model continued in the background.
During the 1930s Rolls-Royce offered three models, each of which included many parts that were unique to it and could not be shared between them. This increased the manufacturing costs per car, which became unsustainable during the austerity of the post-war years.
Rolls-Royce faced the problem of reducing production costs without compromising quality or performance. The solution was new models that could share common parts, a new engine that could be offered in straight-four, six or eight-cylinder variants, and a single chassis that could be configured in variable dimensions. The latter can be seen as a precursor of the proprietary aluminium spaceframe that underpins every vehicle built by Rolls-Royce in Goodwood today.
The ideas came together in a development programme for what would be known as the “Rationalised Range”. In 1946, Rolls-Royce launched the first such model: the Silver Wraith. This was a direct replacement for the Phantom III introduced in 1936. Like its predecessor, and all the pre-war models, Silver Wraith was a rolling chassis designed to be fitted with a third party, coach-built bodywork.
Image: Supplied
Rolls-Royce knew to be commercially successful in more challenging times, it needed a model that was less expensive and could be produced in greater numbers than was possible with traditional coachbuilding. For the first time in its history, Rolls-Royce decided to produce a complete motor car, with coachwork assembled in-house. In the same way Silver Wraith replaced Phantom III, the new model would assume the mantle of the small horsepower cars the marque had built in previous decades.
The second model in the “Rationalised Range”, the Silver Dawn, was launched in 1949, initially only as an export car mainly for the North American and Australian markets. It became available to UK clients in 1952. Of the 761 Silver Dawns produced, most were supplied with the “standard steel” four-door saloon bodies produced in-house. But in deference to clients’ requirements, Rolls-Royce also offered the Silver Dawn as a rolling chassis, with 64 coach-built examples completed in a production run that lasted until 1955.
As further proof of the “Rationalised Range” approach, by 1952 clients could specify both the smaller, complete Silver Dawn and larger Silver Wraith rolling chassis with automatic gear selection. Silver Dawn would be among the last Rolls-Royce models to be offered with a manual transmission. It would be more than half a century before the advent of the satellite-aided, eight-speed ZF automatic transmission fitted to all of today’s V12 Rolls-Royce models, but the die had been cast.
Image: Supplied
Towards the end of its lifespan, Silver Dawn’s rear section was reworked by the then newly hired John Blatchley, who had learned his craft with renowned London coachbuilder Gurney Nutting before joining Rolls-Royce. His deft eye for detail not only allowed for greater luggage capacity, but also enhanced the car’s looks considerably. Herhaps not surprisingly he would go on to become the marque’s chief styling engineer. In 2015, the nameplate was revived with Dawn, which was the best-selling drophead in Rolls-Royce's history by the time production ended in 2023.
The “youngest” Silver Dawn is almost 70 years old. It continues to promise an exhilarating experience for the driver and a restful ride for passengers over long distances. It was and is, in every sense, entirely a Rolls-Royce.
Why Cars in the Park is the classiest of motoring meets
Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore set to debut at Monterey Car Week
Rolls-Royce presents new Cullinan Series II
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos