Features

These were South Africa's top-selling used car models in August

19 September 2024 - 09:53 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
With 598 Swifts sold, Suzuki climbed to seventh in the overall brand ranking.
With 598 Swifts sold, Suzuki climbed to seventh in the overall brand ranking.
Image: Supplied

August presented a mixed picture for used car sales.

According to AutoTrader data, used car sales contracted by -8.2% year-on-year. However, there was a small positive, with monthly sales rising marginally by 1%. 

The month brought sales of 31,877 used cars that generated a value of just over R13bn, a -6.8% year-on-year value reduction.

Toyota maintained its position as the top-selling used car brand, ahead of Volkswagen and Ford. However, Suzuki and Kia were the only brands in the top 10 to show year-on-year growth, with sales increases of 40% and 11%, respectively, and monthly growth figures of 11% and 8%.

The only change in the brand ranking was Suzuki outselling Nissan to move up a spot and claim seventh in the ranking. 

“Facilitating that movement up the brand ranking were the 598 sales of the Suzuki Swift, a figure that equates to more than a third of Suzuki’s 1,612 sales in August. The popular Japanese hatchback, which has an average selling price of R194,248 for three-year-old models, has climbed seven places in a year from 13th to sixth position,” said AutoTrader CEOGeorge Mienie.

Top 10 sold used models in August 2024.
Top 10 sold used models in August 2024.
Image: AutoTrader

Japanese models continued to excel, with a new contender, the Toyota Starlet, making its way into the top ten most sold used models.  

Averaging a sales price of R233,635 for two-year-old models, the Toyota Starlet posted sales of 482 units, helping the hatchback climb from eleventh to tenth place in August. Reliable, affordable, and economical, the roomy five-door hatch comfortably accommodates the average family and offers generous boot space — key factors contributing to its growing popularity. 

Still, with sales of 1,930 units, it was the Ford Ranger that continued to head up model sales ahead of bakkie opponent Toyota Hilux and the Volkswagen Polo. 

Retaining the variant sales trophy was the VW Polo Vivo 1.4 with 942 transactions, ahead of stablemate VW Polo 1.0TSI and bakkie Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6.

While the average used car price is still up 1.5% year-on-year, the good news is that in August the average selling price of a used car declined by a smidgen to R408,488, a -0.2% month-on-month reduction.

READ MORE:

Five things to know about the new Hyundai Exter

The new Hyundai Exter has arrived in Mzansi. Built in India to go up against the Renault Kiger, Suzuki Ignis and Nissan Magnite, here are five things ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Fuel prices set for substantial decreases in October, says AA

South African motorists can expect another significant fuel price reduction to kick off summer, says the Automobile Association.
Motoring
2 days ago

The rise and rise of Chinese cars in South Africa

Affordability is driving Chinese vehicles to erode the market share of legacy brands
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Why demand for used cars is nearly double that of new vehicles

The prolonged economic downturn in multiple sectors in South Africa has resulted in depressed sales in the new car segment over the past 12 months.
Motoring
1 week ago

The most sought-after crossovers and SUVs in South Africa

As buyers continue to be won over by their practicality, these were the top 20 sellers in August.
Motoring
1 week ago

New-car sales gloomy as cash-strapped buyers wait for rate cut

Overall demand dragged down by a slump in demand for bakkies and minibus taxis
Business
2 weeks ago

These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in August

Cars fly but light commercials stall in latest new-vehicle sales
Motoring
2 weeks ago

These were SA’s top selling cars in August

The most popular passenger car was again the Volkswagen Polo Vivo.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Hyundai Exter faces tough fight in competitive segment First Drives
  2. Verstappen effed off by call for F1 drivers to mind their language Motorsport
  3. New Mahindra XUV 3XO ready to tame SA: pricing and specs New Models
  4. Miller to ride for Pramac Racing next season on factory Yamaha bike Motorsport
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024
Reserve Bank MPC interest rate announcement