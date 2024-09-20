Features

Your ultimate guide to South Africa’s panel van market

20 September 2024 - 12:03
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Suzuki Eeco is a thrifty hauler.
The Suzuki Eeco is a thrifty hauler.
Image: Supplied

In the local commercial vehicle ambit, bakkies rule the roost. As monthly sales charts attest, models such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max dominate,  with a good chunk accounted for by the fleet market.

However, if you need an enclosed solution for your cargo needs, a panel van remains a handy tool.

Here is an overview of all the new options available in Mzansi.

Suzuki Eeco 1.2 | From: R212,900

Payload: 615kg

Cargo volume: Unconfirmed

The compact Suzuki Eeco, above, may not win prizes for looks, standard equipment levels or on-road refinement, but it sure can carry. A low sticker price coupled with a decent payload makes it a hit among business owners with a close eye on the bottom line.

What packages see from within Hyundai's Grand i10 Cargo.
What packages see from within Hyundai's Grand i10 Cargo.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo | From: R249,500

Payload: 508kg

Cargo volume: 1,210l

According to Hyundai representatives, the panel van version of the Grand i10 has found a good niche among security firms refreshing their fleets of (now discontinued) Nissan NP200 pick-ups. No doubt about the i10’s lugging abilities, but its pursuit capabilities are probably another story.

Renault’s passenger version of the Triber is terrible, but parcels should be happier in the Express model.
Renault’s passenger version of the Triber is terrible, but parcels should be happier in the Express model.
Image: Supplied

Renault Triber 1.0 Express | From: R266,999

Payload: 542kg

Cargo volume: 1,500l

We have written some unfavourable things about Renault’s Indian-made budget offerings, including the people-mover Triber. However, in the cargo-orientated guise perhaps its shortcomings could be overlooked somewhat: buyers in the category are usually not expecting perfection, only functionality. The cargo volume of the French offering is certainly respectable.

Picanto Runner wants to scurry off with your load.
Picanto Runner wants to scurry off with your load.
Image: Supplied

Kia Picanto 1.0 LX Runner | From: R284,900

Payload: 350kg

Cargo volume: 820l

Taking a page out of the book of its relation at Hyundai, the Picanto Runner uses proven ingredients as a base for commercial application. However, in terms of payload and cargo, it takes the lower position, and with a higher asking price you may as well opt for the Hyundai instead.

Mahindra XUV300 1.2T W4 #Xprez | From: R302,999

Payload: 350kg

Cargo volume: 1,350l

Mahindra earned a solid reputation for its single-cab workhorses. The brand sought to achieve credibility in the cargo sphere, with a repurposed iteration of the plucky XUV300. While the product is in run-out, a panel van version of its successor, the 3X0, is imminent.

Here's a truly spacious Venue for your consideration.
Here's a truly spacious Venue for your consideration.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Venue 1.2 Premium Cargo | From: R321,500

Payload: 620kg

Cargo volume: 1,296l

If the Grand i10’s carrying potential is limited for your needs, Hyundai offers a roomier, haul-ready derivative of its B-segment sport utility vehicle. Like the smaller sibling, it is replete with the necessary appointments, including tie-hooks, a partition and rubber floor.

Renault Kiger 1.0 Turbo Express | From: R334,999

Payload: 415kg

Cargo volume: 1,500l

Different requirements for different loads? If outright payload supremacy is a big criteria, the Kiger panel van comes second best to its Triber sibling. However, it does have the benefit of a turbocharged engine, which may or may not translate into more efficient deliveries.

Fiorino is an old hand with proven workhorse credentials.
Fiorino is an old hand with proven workhorse credentials.
Image: Supplied

Fiat Fiorino | From: R379,900 (1.4)

Payload: 610kg

Cargo volume: 2,500l

A chipper Italian companion built for business, the Fiorino is dated, but its usefulness remains despite age. Sold through the Fiat Professional commercial division, the model also has an option of a 1.3-litre, turbocharged-diesel engine. 

The business end of an Opel Combo offers many possibilities.
The business end of an Opel Combo offers many possibilities.
Image: Supplied

Opel Combo Cargo | From: R439,900 (1.6 TD SWB)

Payload: 650kg

Cargo volume: 3,300l

You might have forgotten that Opel’s parents, Stellantis, are the custodians of Peugeot. That has enabled cross-platform products – the Combo is related to the Partner. A long-wheelbase version of the Combo can also be had, taking base cargo capacity to 3,900l.

A Caddy could help keep your business in swing.
A Caddy could help keep your business in swing.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Caddy | From: R450,800 (1.6)

Payload: 668kg

Cargo volume: 3,100l

Volkswagen’s Caddy nameplate originally adorned the Golf Mk1 bakkie in SA. Abroad, the nameplate has a more established heritage. The model cultivated a sound reputation in the local market since introduction well over a decade ago. The latest Caddy has a more digitised cabin, but has not changed where it matters. Supplementing the 1.6 is a 2.0 TDI option. The Caddy Maxi increases cargo space to 3,700l.

From the tailgate or side, Fiat's Doblo is object-ready.
From the tailgate or side, Fiat's Doblo is object-ready.
Image: Supplied

Fiat Doblo Maxi 1.6 Multijet SX | From: R454,900

Payload: 1,000kg

Cargo volume:  4,200l

The Doblo Maxi offers almost twice the cargo space of its smaller Fiorino sibling. Aside from larger dimensions and roomier front cabin, it also boasts a stronger powerplant, sold exclusively with a 1.6-litre, turbocharged-diesel unit.

We all seek a Partner who can help carry life's weight.
We all seek a Partner who can help carry life's weight.
Image: Supplied

Peugeot Partner 1.6 HDi LWB L2 | From: R499,900

Payload: 1,000kg

Cargo volume: 4,400l

With impressive numbers both on the payload and overall volume sides, the Peugeot Partner seems to live up to its name as a trusty right-hand operator. You should probably look at the long wheelbase Opel Combo equivalent though, offering the same for less money.

Opel Vivaro Cargo 2.0TD LWB | From: R599,900

Payload: 1,000kg

Cargo volume: 6,600l

With its whopping rear compartment area, the Opel Vivaro is firmly in the realm of full-sized vans suited to serious load requirements. Parent company Stellantis should probably be making more of a song about its contender, which undercuts size rivals by a significant amount.

Remote working? Do your thing in Trafic.
Remote working? Do your thing in Trafic.
Image: Supplied

Renault Trafic 2.0dCi | From: R635,999

Payload: 1,279kg

Cargo volume: 8,900l

With such a sizable loading bay at your disposal, you could play in the Trafic, but you would probably achieve more by putting it to intended use as a logistics tool. It is the biggest weapon in Renault’s local commercial vehicles arsenal.

Whether you sell veldskoen or veggies, a Volksie T6.1 panel-van is up to the job.
Whether you sell veldskoen or veggies, a Volksie T6.1 panel-van is up to the job.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Transporter | From: R658,700

Payload: 849kg

Cargo volume: 6,700l

South Africans need no introduction to the Volkswagen Transporter. With a lineage dating all the way back to 1949, the series is as iconic as it gets. A new Ford-based version is imminent, which promises not to skimp on the hauling functionality, even if brand fans might object on pedigree. The Transporter can also be had in long wheelbase guise.

Hyundai's Staria Cargo might be the star of your enterprise.
Hyundai's Staria Cargo might be the star of your enterprise.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Staria 2.2 D | From: R669,500

Payload: 1,115kg

Cargo volume: 4,945l

Most people adored the spacecraft looks of the Staria when it was launched. Though the panel van, in white, does feed into allegations that the model resembles a Huawei router. Its cargo volume is fair, but not all that spectacular, compared to what its rivals wield at the price (and for less).

With a reputation spanning decades, Ford's Transit Custom is a blue blood panel van for blue collars.
With a reputation spanning decades, Ford's Transit Custom is a blue blood panel van for blue collars.
Image: Supplied

Ford Transit Custom 2.0 SiT LWB | From: R692,200

Payload: 1,269kg

Cargo volume: 5,800l

We sampled the Transit Custom at launch earlier this year and found it to be a good staff member. An excellent infotainment system, tidy road manners and clever cabin with storage bins made for an endearing package. Certainly not a terrible base from which to spin Volkswagen’s new T7.

Toyota's Quantum is a true mainstay of the national economy.
Toyota's Quantum is a true mainstay of the national economy.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Quantum | From: R708,800 (2.8)

Payload: 1,085kg

Cargo volume: 6,300l

A lifeblood of the nation’s taxi sector, the Quantum dominates the people-mover market. Its panel van derivative is also hugely popular, whether to haul goods or in the conversion sector, doing duty as ambulances and for other specialty tasks. The long wheelbase model has a cargo volume of 9,200l.

Ford offers an even bigger solution if the standard Transit Custom is too small for you.
Ford offers an even bigger solution if the standard Transit Custom is too small for you.
Image: Supplied

Ford Transit 2.2 TDCi | From: R769,300

Payload: 1,325kg

Cargo volume: 9,100l

Differing from the Transit Custom, the Transit offers a taller loading area, making for a significantly larger cargo volume. Certainly more truck-like than the passenger car flavours of the Custom.

Foton eView | From: R850,000

Payload: 1,150kg

Cargo volume: 7,000l

The only electric vehicle model on the market of this kind, Foton was ambitious to launch its eView in Mzansi. Early adopters and businesses looking to make a “green” statement may find it appealing.

Pricey, but well-appointed, the Vito is positioned as a sophisticated don among luggers.
Pricey, but well-appointed, the Vito is positioned as a sophisticated don among luggers.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz Vito 114 CDI | From: R874,000

Payload: 813kg

Cargo volume: 6,000l

Mercedes-Benz is known for its higher pricing strategy in the passenger car ambit. That approach also applies where commercials are concerned. The Vito is the priciest new panel van here, though it is replete with creature comforts not usually expected in the class. That includes a multi-function steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment package as standard. 

Your guide to new convertibles on sale in South Africa

Spring is around the corner, why not let your hair down?
Motoring
1 month ago

Your ultimate guide to South Africa's EV offerings

The South African electric vehicle (EV) scene is evolving and growing.
Motoring
1 month ago

Your ultimate guide to South Africa’s best B-segment hatchbacks

Many would say the B-segment hatchback genre is waning in favour of similar size crossovers and SUV models.
Motoring
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Max Verstappen slapped on the wrist for swearing at press conference Motorsport
  2. Leclerc fastest in first Singapore GP practice session Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New GAC Emkoo is refined, though not without foibles New Models
  4. Nissan grows Navara bakkie range with new variants New Models
  5. Avo Auto Care makes it easier to keep your car in showroom condition news

Latest Videos

Hezbollah attacks put spotlight on Israel's cyber warfare Unit 8200 | REUTERS
Create your will in 25 minutes