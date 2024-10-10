Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

10 October 2024 - 11:19 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer purchase the perfect car for his son.

They also see how the Toyota Corolla stacks up against the Mazda3 and investigate whether it's wise to take out a personal loan to settle car debt.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV at Idle Auto Expo 2024

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the recent Idle Auto Expo 2024.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a stylish SUV. Luxury vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover and BMW come under the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2024 4x4 Outdoor Show

Join the Ignition TV team as they go behind the scenes at the recent 4x4 Outdoor Show.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. This is the new VW Tayron and it's coming to South Africa New Models
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  3. Shift to EV-only future would spell job losses, warns Toyota chair Toyoda news
  4. Hot Wheels and Formula One is a match made in 'die-cast' heaven news
  5. Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dies at 86 news

Latest Videos

CIC President Julius S Malema Addresses The #EFFPresser
Buyer's Guide Ep64 | BMW 320d, Ford Ecosport, Honda Civic RS, Nissan NP200, ...