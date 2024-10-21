Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

21 October 2024 - 11:38 By Ignition TV
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they recommend a vehicle for a growing family. They also look at seven-seater vehicles from Kia and Hyundai and explore high performance vehicles from Audi.

Used car sales slump in September but affordable models see growth

September proved an interesting month for used car sales in South Africa with the latest data from AutoTrader revealing used car sales fell by 9.6% ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they explore reliable vehicles for first-time buyers. MPVs from Kia, and VW come under the spotlight, and is servicing ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Your ultimate guide to Chinese car brands in South Africa

We put together an overview of passenger cars from China with a local presence — a useful guide to help you identify your JAC from GAC, Jaecoo ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
