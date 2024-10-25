The BMW M Festival is in full swing at Kyalami grand prix circuit this weekend for a celebration of high performance motoring.
Aside from a display of the latest BMW cars and motorcycles, including the local debuts of the potent new M3 Touring and M5, the three-day spectacle offers visitors a full weekend of hot laps, exhilarating stunts, BMW Car Club Races and live entertainment.
TimesLIVE attended the media day on Thursday and caught the Red Bull Driftbrothers in action performing a mind-blowing stunt involving two M2s drifting around a 1 Series that was being driven on two wheels. It was an impressive display of precision driving. Watch and enjoy.
WATCH | BMW M2 drivers pull off mind-blowing stunt at M Fest
Image: Denis Droppa
