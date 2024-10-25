Features

WATCH | BMW M2 drivers pull off mind-blowing stunt at M Fest

25 October 2024 - 13:49 By TIMESLIVE
An impressive display of driving skill at the BMW M Fest.
Image: Denis Droppa

The BMW M Festival is in full swing at Kyalami grand prix circuit this weekend for a celebration of high performance motoring.

Aside from a display of the latest BMW cars and motorcycles, including the local debuts of the potent new M3 Touring and M5, the three-day spectacle offers visitors a full weekend of hot laps, exhilarating stunts, BMW Car Club Races and live entertainment.

TimesLIVE attended the media day on Thursday and caught the Red Bull Driftbrothers in action performing a mind-blowing stunt involving two M2s drifting around a 1 Series that was being driven on two wheels. It was an impressive display of precision driving.  Watch and enjoy.

Gayton McKenzie working to bring Formula One racing back to SA

In a statement issued by Motorsport SA, the organisation’s CEO, Vic Maharaj, says: “MSA is aware the ministry has engaged in discussions with the F1 ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'I will make spinning biggest sport': Gayton McKenzie

Newly appointed sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie aims to make car spinning one of the “biggest sports” in South Africa.
Politics
3 months ago

BMW Skytop to be produced in limited numbers

BMW has announced plans to produce the Concept Skytop it revealed at the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on the shores of Lake Como.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
