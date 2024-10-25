It will be interesting to see how the new Patrol — due in South Africa in 2026 — will compare when it comes to fuel costs. If you can’t wait until then, the current Patrol retails in the used car market for an average price of R2,374,945 for models with an average mileage of 18,050km, and an average registration age of one year.
Lastly, we have the Range Rover Sport. Offered in petrol and turbodiesel guises, the latter has proven more popular with consumers who demand performance and decent fuel economy. Today, filling a diesel-powered Range Rover Sport will be R931.84 cheaper per month (compared to last year) and R11,182.08 cheaper yearly. If lower fuel costs make Range Rover ownership more appealing, the average Sport model retails for R1,500,392, with an average mileage of 55,395km and a registration age of five years.
What lower fuel prices have been saving SUV owners over the past few months
Image: Supplied
With fuel prices declining in recent months, owners of high fuel capacity vehicles have been able to breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps. You don’t need a large fuel tank or engine to appreciate the lower fuel prices, but the owners of these cars are undoubtedly more appreciative than most. Here’s what owners of these off-road vehicles — which have some of the largest fuel tanks — are saving compared to last year.
In September 2023, motorists faced hefty fuel prices of R24.54 per litre (for 95 unleaded) and R23.28 per litre (for diesel). Twelve months later, it’s a different story. 95 unleaded now costs R22.19 per litre (inland) and R21.40 per litre (at the coast). Diesel has come down to R19.59 and R18.80 per litre, respectively, at inland and coastal prices.
“While big-engined cars and SUVs are not on the priority list for many cost-conscious consumers, lower fuel prices mean more people can consider one of these vehicles without worrying about crippling fuel costs,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. “Furthermore, existing owners of large-capacity vehicles can enjoy them, knowing that exorbitant fuel costs won’t limit them.”
The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is an unstoppable brute. Designed to venture into the Kalahari without breaking a sweat, this large SUV is capable and reliable in equal measures. Many were sold with a 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel capable of 7.9l/100km. Filling the vehicle’s 150l tank with diesel in 2024 is now R1,344 cheaper per month than last year.
Image: Supplied
Over 12 months that translates to a hefty saving of R16,128. These numbers apply to the outgoing Prado and not the newer model. These SUVs keep their value, reflected by an average price of R813,673 in the used car market. Prados tend to be used for long-distance journeys, as evidenced by the average mileage of 102,989km and average registration age of six years.
The Nissan Patrol is one of the most capable off-roaders money can buy and is powered by a 5.6l V8 that returns 14.4l/100km. With a combined fuel tank total of 140 litres, the Patrol can cover nearly 1,000km on a single tank. Impressive, but filling the sizeable tank will make most people wince. The Patrol is now R879.20 cheaper to refuel per month, thanks to lower fuel prices. This works out to a saving of R10,550.40 a year.
Image: Supplied
It will be interesting to see how the new Patrol — due in South Africa in 2026 — will compare when it comes to fuel costs. If you can’t wait until then, the current Patrol retails in the used car market for an average price of R2,374,945 for models with an average mileage of 18,050km, and an average registration age of one year.
Lastly, we have the Range Rover Sport. Offered in petrol and turbodiesel guises, the latter has proven more popular with consumers who demand performance and decent fuel economy. Today, filling a diesel-powered Range Rover Sport will be R931.84 cheaper per month (compared to last year) and R11,182.08 cheaper yearly. If lower fuel costs make Range Rover ownership more appealing, the average Sport model retails for R1,500,392, with an average mileage of 55,395km and a registration age of five years.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | BMW M2 drivers pull off mind-blowing stunt at M Fest
Used car sales slump in September but affordable models see growth
Adventurers to drive from Paris to Cape Town in tiny electric cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos