How the 2024 BMW M Fest treated fans to a proper thrill ride

Stylistically, the new M5 stays true to the flamboyant executions of forebears, with a model-specific body-kit as well as lightweight mixed wheels (20" at the front; 21" at the rear). Buyers can also specify further componentry from the M performance parts catalogue in addition to bespoke colour options.
So which are Mzansi's favourite M-brand offerings? Unsurprisingly, the compact M2 is the top-seller. This is followed by the X5 M60i, X3 M40i, M3 sedan and M340i.
Sylvia Neubauer, vice-president of customer, brand and sales for BMW M globally, also made a special appearance at the event.
“In 2023 BMW M sold 202,530 units worldwide,” she said, adding the most popular product was the i4 M50.
The next M3 would be offered in full-electric and internal combustion flavours.
Neubauer assured that despite the electric powertrain, it will deliver on those typical M hallmarks, promising “a completely new level of high-performance”.
We look forward to getting a taste of that at the next M Fest.
Image: Supplied
The confetti blast around the 2024 BMW M Fest has settled and by most accounts the event was a roaring success.
Even if a certain rival German brand tried (and seemingly failed) to upstage the show by gatecrashing in a convoy with its latest multipurpose vehicle.
We attended Thursday's media opening of M Fest, now in its fourth year, before the weekend's festivities. About 33,000 fans of the blue and white propeller brand's performance division are said to have attended.
They were treated to quite a spectacle, from dramatic stunt driving demonstrations to track experiences and opportunities to get close to newest releases, which included the G90 M5 and Touring variant of the vaunted M3.
It was not just an opportunity for the German marque to punt new metal and stoke already strong affections for the M subdivision among Mzansi fans.
The company also trumpeted the exciting launch of a new racing academy, aimed at addressing transformation in motorsport as well as developing young, talented racers.
BMW starts racing academy for future track stars in Mzansi
Starting now to 2025 the manufacturer will run its driver development programme to scout and nurture drivers from previously disadvantaged backgrounds who aspire to a career in professional circuit racing.
The car that willl be used in the racing series is an E46 generation 3 Series. NGK Pablo Clark Racing has partnered with BMW SA to provide engineering and vehicle development expertise.
Talent will be scouted through a simulation-racing programme approved by the Motor Sports Association (MSA) and Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).
BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen said the initiative would bring dreams to life. Commenting on the performance of the brand, Van Binsbergen said despite economic pressures the company remained optimistic in its outlook.
He reiterated BMW's commitment to the local market shown by efforts such as a R4.2bn investment at the Tshwane, Rosslyn plant to produce the latest generation X3. The X3 took the baton from the F30 3 Series in 2018 at the facility as its mainstay. BMW SA manufactures the X3 for domestic and export markets.
Van Binsbergen cited figures indicating that by September, BMW maintained a sales lead in South Africa's premium car category, touting a 42.9% market share in comparison with 20.8% by Audi and 16.6% by Mercedes-Benz.
Image: Supplied
The M Fest opening also saw the launch of a book commissioned by BMW SA commemorating 50 years in the local market, titled BMW — The Unique South African Story. It is a comprehensive narration of the company's activities in Mzansi, which kicked off with the establishment of the Rosslyn plant — the first BMW production facility to be opened outside Germany.
The compilation also details SA-only BMW specials such as the BMW 2000 SA, plus hallowed 333i and 325iS versions of the E30 generation 3 Series.
The collector’s coffee table book is available in two editions: 2,000 standard edition copies and 333 limited edition, leather-bound and boxed copies.
After the speeches, we poked our noses around the M3 Touring and G90 M5 show units.
Image: Supplied
The M3 Touring is sold locally exclusively in Competition guise, which means more power than the regular version.
You get 390kW/650Nm from the boosted in-line six-cylinder unit, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Its biggest trump card is greater versatility than the sedan or coupé, offering a capacious 500l boot that extends to 1,510l with the seats folded.
It used to be that Audi was the go-to for buyers wanting a potent wagon, but BMW seems to have scuppered the Ingolstadt firm's ace with their move here. South African customers can expect to pay R2.2m.
There was one M3 Touring unit which was on high rotation at the track driving session, so I opted to focus on the M5 instead, of which there were three to sample.
This is the most potent expression of the breed to date, R2.69m gets you into the model, and an example was sold on the spot at the show.
Image: Supplied
The new M5 marks certain firsts for the lineage. Not only is it the most powerful M5 ever built, with outputs of 535kW/1,000Nm, it is also the first plug-in hybrid example of the breed.
Supporting the 4.4l twin-turbocharged petrol V8 is an electric motor powered by an 18.6kWh battery. With the engine and electric motor in tandem, launched correctly, BMW says you can achieve a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds.
For some perspective, when we tested an example of the previous M5 in Competition trim at Gerotek's facilities in 2021, it registered a 3.31-second 0-100km/h time on the VBOX equipment.
We should perhaps bear in mind the new M5 is a much heavier, more complicated animal. With the added electrification and technology comes an obvious compromise where mass is concerned.
BMW M Fest a success for family entertainment and petro-hedonism
The Competition version of the new M5 should dial the wick up further. Our single lap around Kyalami left us with the impression that the weight is fairly well disguised, though.
Driven in Sport mode, at a decent rate of knots, the M5 handled with an unruffled sense of decorum. The adaptive suspension system, bolstered by rear-axle steering, culminates in a nimble character. While the electrically-assisted steering could be criticised for lacking texture, it dispatches reflexes quite sharply.
There is a more intense Sport Plus setting, as well as the option to drive the car in rear-wheel drive mode, but we will explore those configurations when we receive the car for a proper evaluation, as time did not allow.
You can drive the M5 in silent, full-electric mode for speeds of up to 140km/h for about 69km. In ideal conditions BMW claims an average consumption figure of 1.7l/100km, which makes it the most economical M5 to date. From within the cabin, courtesy of piped-in acoustic trickery, the V8 rumble is amplified under hard acceleration. From the exterior the sound is meeker.
Image: Supplied
