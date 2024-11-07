Features

WATCH | David Coulthard drives Red Bull F1 car around Kyalami

As excitement builds for an anticipated Formula One return to South Africa, Oracle Red Bull releases a teaser video featuring the racing star

07 November 2024 - 19:40 By TIMESLIVE
Local Formula One fever is heating up with news that the Grand Prix looks set to return to South Africa after more than 30 years.

Last month, former Grand Prix driver David Coulthard entertained crowds in the streets of Sandton with tyre-smoking antics in a Red Bull RB7 Formula One car as part of the Red Bull Showrun. It was at this event that sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed he was working on a plan to bring F1 back to South Africa and had met F1 officials.

Last week, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which hosted the last South African GP in 1993, announced it would upgrade the circuit to the required Grade 1 accreditation to host an F1 race in 2026 or 2027.

While in the country, Oracle Red Bull Racing staged a secret shoot with Coulthard driving the RB7 around the Midrand circuit, and posted the video on YouTube today. In it, Coulthard “sneaks” into the circuit by helicopter and drives the RB7 around the track while trying to evade two security guards in a golf cart. South African spinning champion Sam Sam makes a cameo appearance in his BMW.

Watch and enjoy.

