Believe it or not, November 11 is World Singles’ Day. The steely antithesis to Valentine’s Day, it marks the celebration of singleness and the freedom/spontaneity not having a significant other can bring to life’s party.
Be it heading off into the wild for an impromptu weekend away or not bothering with cleaning your abode for three days while catching up on Netflix’s Top 10 list, being footloose and fancy free has its benefits.
With only yourself to worry about, you can even indulge in a variety of unashamedly self-centric motor vehicles. Using the latest AutoTrader data, here are some of the best options for South Africa’s most discerning bachelors and bachelorettes.
Fiat 500
The Fiat 500 (above) is a firm favourite with fashionistas. While the stylish cabin seats four occupants at a pinch, the 185l boot should accommodate a week’s worth of groceries. Later models are powered by a characterful 0.9l engine, returning 4l/100km. With an average used price of R187,986, the 500 brings Italian charm and retro styling within reach of myriad consumers. The Fiat 500 has an average mileage of 63,715km and an average age of seven years on the used car market.
Three used cars to celebrate the single lifestyle
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz SLK
The Mercedes-Benz SLK has become a modern classic but values haven’t crept up yet: this is a surprisingly affordable hardtop convertible. Though it has no back seats, the boot is surprisingly spacious, even with the top stowed away. The SLK is well-equipped, with many examples boasting features such as heated seats and Mercedes’ innovative Airscarf system, which directs warm air into the driver and passenger’s neck. There are several engines, ranging from a supercharged 1.8l to an evocative-sounding AMG 5.5l V8. “With an average price of R247,910, the SLK proves that style and desirability don’t have to come with a steep price tag. As with any older luxury vehicle, consumers should keep maintenance costs in mind,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. The median mileage and registration age for the SLK are 114,139km and 17 years, respectively.
Image: Thomas Falkiner
Suzuki Jimny
If the Fiat or SLK don’t fit the bill, the Suzuki Jimny is a lovable and capable off-roader. Rugged and reliable, it outperforms larger SUVs on challenging terrain. The 1.5l engine may not be the most powerful, but it sips a claimed 6.3l/100km, making it surprisingly fuel efficient provided you stay under 120km/h. The Jimny seats four, with the five-door model providing extra legroom and boot space. The desirable Suzuki holds its value well; used Jimnys average R333,683, with a mileage of 47,908km and an average age of four years on the used car market. Even the base GL trim has two airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and a trip computer.
