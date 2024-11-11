Join the Buyer's Guide team as they pitch the Toyota C-HR against the Haval Jolion. They also advise a viewer who is in search of a bakkie under R400,000 and discuss whether it is worth keeping a nine-year-old Ford Kuga.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they pitch the Toyota C-HR against the Haval Jolion. They also advise a viewer who is in search of a bakkie under R400,000 and discuss whether it is worth keeping a nine-year-old Ford Kuga.
MORE
WATCH | David Coulthard drives Red Bull F1 car around Kyalami
WATCH | Ignition TV at the Nissan Daring Africa 2024
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos