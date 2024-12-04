Features

Five essential tyre checks for a safe festive road trip

04 December 2024 - 13:49 By Motoring Staff
Inspect your tyres to ensure the tread depth complies with legal standards. Stock photo.
Inspect your tyres to ensure the tread depth complies with legal standards. Stock photo.
Image: nagydodo / 123rf

As the festive season approaches, South African roads will see a spike in traffic. Many motorists will travel long distances to visit family or holiday destinations.

According to Arrive Alive, the government’s biggest road safety campaign, failure to attend to tyre safety is a vital factor in thousands of road accidents every year.

Research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research indicates nearly 20% of accidents involving minibuses have tyre failure as a contributing factor.

Here are five practical steps to get your vehicle's tyres road trip ready:

1. Check your tread depth

Inspect your tyres to ensure the tread depth complies with legal standards. Look for any cracks, bulges or uneven wear. Insufficient tread can reduce braking performance and increase stopping distances, particularly on wet roads.

Incorrect pressure can lead to faster wear, higher fuel consumption and compromised handling. Stock photo.
Incorrect pressure can lead to faster wear, higher fuel consumption and compromised handling. Stock photo.
Image: nithid/123rf

2. Maintain correct tyre pressure

Regularly check the tyre pressure, including the spare. Incorrect pressure can lead to faster wear, higher fuel consumption and compromised handling. If carrying a heavy load or towing, adjust the pressure according to the vehicle manufacturer’s guidelines.

3. Conduct a visual inspection

Examine your tyres for damage such as cuts or embedded debris. Remove any objects lodged in the tread. Visible damage can lead to sudden pressure loss, increasing the risk of accidents.

Visit a tyre professional to check wheel alignment and balancing. Stock photo.
Visit a tyre professional to check wheel alignment and balancing. Stock photo.
Image: malkovkosta/123rf

4. Align and balance your wheels

Visit a tyre professional to check wheel alignment and balancing. Misaligned or unbalanced wheels can cause vibrations, uneven wear and reduce tyre lifespan. Proper alignment helps maintain vehicle stability and improves fuel efficiency.

5. Schedule routine maintenance

Regular tyre checks can prevent unexpected issues and extend their lifespan. Staying proactive with maintenance reduces the chances of costly replacements and ensures a safer driving experience.

By following these steps, drivers can reduce the risk of tyre-related problems and enjoy a safer trip during the festive season.

