As the festive season approaches, South African roads will see a spike in traffic. Many motorists will travel long distances to visit family or holiday destinations.
According to Arrive Alive, the government’s biggest road safety campaign, failure to attend to tyre safety is a vital factor in thousands of road accidents every year.
Research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research indicates nearly 20% of accidents involving minibuses have tyre failure as a contributing factor.
Here are five practical steps to get your vehicle's tyres road trip ready:
1. Check your tread depth
Inspect your tyres to ensure the tread depth complies with legal standards. Look for any cracks, bulges or uneven wear. Insufficient tread can reduce braking performance and increase stopping distances, particularly on wet roads.
Five essential tyre checks for a safe festive road trip
Image: nagydodo / 123rf
Image: nithid/123rf
2. Maintain correct tyre pressure
Regularly check the tyre pressure, including the spare. Incorrect pressure can lead to faster wear, higher fuel consumption and compromised handling. If carrying a heavy load or towing, adjust the pressure according to the vehicle manufacturer’s guidelines.
3. Conduct a visual inspection
Examine your tyres for damage such as cuts or embedded debris. Remove any objects lodged in the tread. Visible damage can lead to sudden pressure loss, increasing the risk of accidents.
Image: malkovkosta/123rf
4. Align and balance your wheels
Visit a tyre professional to check wheel alignment and balancing. Misaligned or unbalanced wheels can cause vibrations, uneven wear and reduce tyre lifespan. Proper alignment helps maintain vehicle stability and improves fuel efficiency.
5. Schedule routine maintenance
Regular tyre checks can prevent unexpected issues and extend their lifespan. Staying proactive with maintenance reduces the chances of costly replacements and ensures a safer driving experience.
By following these steps, drivers can reduce the risk of tyre-related problems and enjoy a safer trip during the festive season.
