Commercial vehicles account for a large portion of South Africa's annual vehicle sales.
A total of 124,118 light commercial vehicles were sold between January and November. Though this was a downturn in sales of 12.2% compared with the 141,302 units sold during the same period in 2023, the bakkie segment remains synonymous with the local fabric and economy.
With year-end in a just few weeks, we recap the bakkies that went on sale in South Africa in 2024, starting with the newest.
Mitsubishi Triton
Japanese brand Mitsubishi last month launched the new sixth-generation Triton bakkie range in single and double cab guises with bold styling. Improvements include a more rigid chassis, suspension and high-quality materials inside. The 11-model line-up gets turbodiesel power ranging from 81kW to 135kW, with a more powerful 150kW version coming next year.
These are the new bakkies launched in South Africa this year
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
JAC X200 & T-Series
Chinese commercial brand JAC Motors introduced three bakkie ranges: a more affordable version of its X200 forward cab workhorse, two extra models in the T8 double cab range and the dramatically styled T9 double cabs.
The X200 is a budget industry hauler available in single or double cab, dropsides and payload up to 1,500kg while the leisure range was spearheaded by the arrival of the T9. Later in the year, the company introduced the pair of T8 2.0l CTi Lux 4x2 and 4x4 models as more affordable options.
Image: Supplied
Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor
Ford extended its Ranger offerings with the Tremor and Platinum derivatives. The Tremor is an ideal off-road warrior. The model that’s based on the XLT specification benefits from some of the Wildtrak X features and is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder biturbo motor.
The Platinum is the executive Ranger with a strong focus on plush travel and materials such as quilted leather seats. It’s powered by the brand’s 3.0l diesel V6 motor.
Image: Supplied
GWM P500
GWM set the cat among the pigeons when it launched the gargantuan and ultra-luxurious P500. The Chinese brand’s flagship 4x4 double cab is powered by a choice of a hybrid 2.0l petrol or a 2.4l turbo diesel. The new flagship range from the manufacturer slots in above the P-Series, which has been around for a few years.
Palatial features include a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable rear seats with heating and wireless charging.
Image: Supplied
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu added the popular X-Rider treatment to its D-Max, based on the mid-range 1.9 Ddi LS model. It’s a three-model range with extras such 18” diamond-cut alloy wheels, X-Rider badging, a black gloss grille and red Isuzu lettering.
The company also added a new limited-edition D-Max 45 built to celebrate 45 years of Isuzu bakkie production in South Africa. The exclusive model is based on the D-Max 3.0 Ddi double cab LSE 4x4 Automatic and comes equipped with an array of special features, including a gloss black front grille, 18” black alloy wheels, a black Rhinoman Xpedition canopy and commemorative badges.
Image: Supplied
Jeep Gladiator
The bakkie version of the rugged and iconic Jeep Wrangler with cosmetic and technology upgrades entered the market in 2024. The facelifted Gladiator receives a fancier infotainment system and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot for as many as eight wireless devices. More upgrades include side curtain airbags and a seven-slat grille with black textured slots and grey metallic bezels.
Image: Supplied
Toyota
The new Toyota Land Cruiser 70 series docked with a comprehensive list of changes, including circular LED headlights, enhanced safety and cabin upgrades and the first time introduction of the 2.8l turbodiesel engine used in the Hilux and Fortuner paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.
The Japanese brand also launched two new Hilux derivatives: the macho Hilux GR-Sport with a wide-body kit and improved off-road ability thanks to a 20mm suspension increase and chunky BF Goodrich all terrain 17” tyres. The other new model was the Hilux hybrid that pairs Toyota’s familiar 2.8l GD-6 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system for more power and improved fuel efficiency.
Image: Supplied
Ineos Quartermaster
British 4x4 brand Ineos added the new Quartermaster — a double cab derivative of its Grenadier SUV. With a load-bed capable of carrying 760kg and a tow rating of 3,500kg, this model is aimed at farmers and buyers who need to cart large cargo into remote areas. The 264mm ground clearance and 800mm wading depth add to its being a formidable workhorse.
Image: Supplied
Enviro SRM T3
While South African buyers are still considering moving to electric vehicles, Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive launched its SRM T3 battery electric bakkie. The forward-cab model, which comes with air conditioning, a 9" multimedia, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seeks to address urban logistics and last-mile deliveries.
It has 5.2m² of cargo space and a 1,625kg payload capacity. Power is from a 60kW and 220Nm battery, which is replenished in three hours at AC and DC charge points with a driving up to 300km per charge.
Image: Supplied
Nissan Navara
Japanese brand Nissan SA added two new double cab models to the Navara range. The entry-level XE and mid-range LE get the more rugged rear leaf-spring set-up instead of the cushier coil-spring rear suspension in other models and they are available in 4x2 and 4x4 versions powered by a 2.5l single turbo diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual exclusively.
Image: Supplied
Foton Tunland
Chinese light commercial vehicle brand Foton launched the new Tunland G7 range in four double cab and one single cab derivatives. All models are powered by a 2.0l turbo diesel four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission, or an eight-speed automatic gearbox depending on model. Apple Carplay and Android Auto, USB ports, climate control, reverse parking sensor and a smart key form part of features.
Image: Denis Droppa
LDV T60
Chinese brand LDV launched the T60 double cab range that’s powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. It has various drive modes, six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission choices and 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrains. They are equipped with cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, a multifunction steering wheel, electronic stability control and ABS brakes with EBD.
