WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

09 December 2024 - 09:45 By Ignition TV
Join the Buyer's Guide team as they hunt for a comfortable vehicle under R250k. They also compare SUVs from Kia/Chery/Toyota/Mahindra and find out whether DSG gearboxes are problematic.

