Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
The SL-Class is one of the automotive industry's most iconic and enduring nameplates. Since its debut in 1954, the SL — short for Sports Leicht — has captured the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. The R129 generation (1989–2001) has garnered significant attention, with well-maintained models commanding strong prices. 500SL/SL500 models registered between 1990 and 1999 sell for an average of R366,517, while pristine, low-mileage examples have fetched close to R1m on the secondhand market. The 1990s SL-Class was a luxury purchase, with the SL500 selling for a premium of R735,000 in 1999.
Today buyers can enjoy first-class motoring at a fraction of the original cost. Historically, SL models have proven to appreciate over time. The "Pagoda" SL trades for millions, and the R107 generation is rapidly following suit. This timeless appeal makes the SL-Class a sought-after investment for collectors and enthusiasts.
The new SL, the first fully developed by AMG, trades its cruiser image for a sportier persona, rivalling the Porsche 911. On the used market, it averages R2,768,241 with only 1,959km and a one-year registration age. While steep depreciation is expected, long-term owners may see values rebound, as seen with previous SL-Class models.
Three used sports cars offering driving pleasure and potential profit
Image: Supplied
While most cars depreciate over time, some buck the trend by gaining value. Rare models often fetch millions at high-end auctions, showcasing their potential as lucrative investments. But what about everyday enthusiasts seeking unique vehicles that hold their value? AutoTrader’s latest data spotlights classic cars and modern models that might offer character and financial resilience.
“Certain classic sports cars offer a rare opportunity to combine passion with investment potential. While most cars lose value over time, certain models defy this trend, appreciating due to their desirability, heritage and limited availability,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“For enthusiasts, this means enjoying the thrill of owning something unique and potentially securing a valuable asset for the future. By carefully selecting the right model, buyers can balance driving pleasure and long-term financial gain — a rare combination in the automotive world.”
Image: Supplied
BMW M3
For nearly 40 years, the BMW M3 has defined the luxury performance sedan and coupe segment. South Africa’s first taste of the M3 was the E36 model in 1994. Today the M3 commands an average resale value of R546,358, even with an average mileage of 157,685km. Models with lower mileage can easily exceed R600,000, reflecting this classic's enduring appeal and collectability.
The M3 presents an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts, not only for the thrill of driving but as a potential long-term investment. Could the same hold true for the latest generation? Data shows the G80 M3, with an average registration age of two years and 16,682km on the clock, sells for around R1,780,540. This represents notable depreciation, considering the new M3 retails for just under R2.2m.
While the G80 is expected to face further depreciation in the short term, its status as the last non-electrified M3 could elevate its value over time, cementing its place as a future collectable.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
The SL-Class is one of the automotive industry's most iconic and enduring nameplates. Since its debut in 1954, the SL — short for Sports Leicht — has captured the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide. The R129 generation (1989–2001) has garnered significant attention, with well-maintained models commanding strong prices. 500SL/SL500 models registered between 1990 and 1999 sell for an average of R366,517, while pristine, low-mileage examples have fetched close to R1m on the secondhand market. The 1990s SL-Class was a luxury purchase, with the SL500 selling for a premium of R735,000 in 1999.
Today buyers can enjoy first-class motoring at a fraction of the original cost. Historically, SL models have proven to appreciate over time. The "Pagoda" SL trades for millions, and the R107 generation is rapidly following suit. This timeless appeal makes the SL-Class a sought-after investment for collectors and enthusiasts.
The new SL, the first fully developed by AMG, trades its cruiser image for a sportier persona, rivalling the Porsche 911. On the used market, it averages R2,768,241 with only 1,959km and a one-year registration age. While steep depreciation is expected, long-term owners may see values rebound, as seen with previous SL-Class models.
Image: Supplied
Porsche 911
Zuffenhausen’s iconic rear-engined sports car continues to thrive decades after its debut. The 1990s-era Porsche 911 Carreras represent excellent value for money, with potential appreciation as time passes. Special models like the Turbo and GT3 RS have been excluded from the data due to their significantly higher prices, making them less accessible to most buyers.
The average price of a 1990-1999 Porsche 911 Carrera listed on AutoTrader (spanning the 993 and 996 generations) is R543,923, and the average mileage is 120,478km. The 993 generation remains a favourite among enthusiasts because it is the last air-cooled 911, while the 996 faced criticism for its “fried egg” headlights and less engaging driving dynamics. However, the 996 has finally hit its stride, with values steadily rising as its reputation improves. In 1999, a new 911 Carrera would have set buyers back R650,000.
In contrast, the 2021-2024 911 Carrera has an average price of R2,544,343. Despite the premium price, its minimal depreciation, strong enthusiast demand and history of rising values position it as a potentially solid long-term investment for those intending to keep their 911.
Things to consider
To preserve their value and appreciation over time, owners must maintain the vehicles in top condition. Regular upkeep is crucial for securing a strong resale price. While enjoying the cars is important, using them as daily drivers can increase mileage and wear, potentially affecting their future worth. Balancing enjoyment with preservation is key to maximising their long-term investment potential.
READ MORE:
These were South Africa's most popular used cars in November
Fun used sports cars and hot hatches to spend your bonus on
South Africa's top-selling SUVs and crossovers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos