Rare Ford GT40 Mk 1 Road Car heads to auction
Image: Mecum
A rare 1966 Ford GT40 Mk 1 Road Car is set to go under the hammer at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction on January 18.
One of only 31 road-going Mk 1 models produced, chassis P/1034 was built in 1965 and delivered by Ford ambassador Jackie Stewart to UK resident James Fielding on March 17 1966. According to Mecum, Fielding was chair of Heenan & Froude, the company responsible for the manufacture of dynamometers used by Shelby for testing the GT40.
In 1971 Fielding swapped the Pine Green coupé for a Rolls-Royce owned by his neighbour, Paul Weldon. Weldon raced the car in the early 1970s at Brands Hatch and Silverstone.
Image: Mecum
In 1975 chassis P/1034 was taken to Australia where it was repainted in the iconic Gulf colour scheme and raced throughout the 1980s and early 1990s at s events including the Adelaide Grand Prix Support Historic Race and Copperstate 1000.
After a brief stint in Europe from 1995 to 1999, where then-owner Peter Rössler used it to win the 1999 Stuttgart Grand Prix, the vehicle returned to Australia where new custodian David Bowden used it in historic races and took part in Ford Australia's 75th Anniversary celebration.
In 2001 it was repainted Pine Green (with silver racing stripes) and in 2012 it was sold and taken to California. The car subsequently returned to Europe and was acquired by the current owner from DK Engineering in 2021.
Image: Mecum
Eligible for historic race meetings including the Goodwood Revival and Le Mans Classic, Mecum said chassis P/1034 retains many original components including its body panels, which had travelled with the car as spares but were refitted in 2019, as well as its original tub and transmission, something rare for a GT40, specially for one so extensively raced.
As per original specification, power is provided by a Ford 289 CI HiPo V8 built by Mathwall Engineering. Breathing through four Weber 48IDA carburettors, the unit is dyno-tested at 250kW. This is delivered to the rear wheels via a five-speed ZF 5DS-25 transmission.
Listed as lot S214, the sought-after vehicle is expected to fetch bids well into millions of dollars. Visit Mecum for more information.
