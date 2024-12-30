Features

Advice

What to do when caught up in a car accident or breakdown

As holiday makers drive home caution on the roads is advised

30 December 2024 - 14:53 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Car accidents are a reality faced by holiday makers returning home.
Car accidents are a reality faced by holiday makers returning home.
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES

With the highways soon to become congested as holidaymakers drive home, a car accident can leave even the calmest driver rattled, as can an engine failure in the middle of nowhere.

Here are three steps to follow after an accident or in a breakdown as advised by the SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), and the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA). In the case of an accident:

Step 1

  • Stop your vehicle (if possible), switch on your hazard lights and assess the road and immediate surroundings. 
  • Take many photos of the accident scene from different angles before moving vehicles.
  • Check if anyone has been injured. If injuries have occurred, do not attempt to move the vehicles or provide medical assistance unless you are trained to do so.
  • Wait for the authorities to arrive and take control of the scene.   

 

13 dead, including family on their way to a wedding and policeman in two KZN accidents

Thirteen people, including eight family members travelling to a wedding in Nkandla, died in two separate crashes in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday and ...
News
11 hours ago

Step 2

  • In the event of injury, call the national emergency number 112 from a mobile phone (or 10177 from a landline). Emergency services will send assistance, but response times may vary depending on your area.
  • Report the accident to the police within 24 hours, or as soon as possible if you cannot due to injury or being in hospital. Give a detailed explanation of any delay.
  • Notify your insurer, even if you do not intend to submit a claim.   

Step 3

  • Collect details from all parties involved, including: names, ID numbers and contact details (phone and e-mail), vehicle registration numbers, make, model and colour. Also take details of any emergency personnel on the scene, including police, traffic officers, tow truck operators and medical responders.
  • Make a note of accident specifics such as the exact locality, time, road conditions and visibility.
  • Never admit liability, even if you believe you are at fault. Let the authorities and your insurer handle this determination. Do not allow your vehicle to be towed by an unauthorised service provider.
  • If you are uninsured, ensure you have a signed towing quotation with storage fees and the location details. If insured, contact your insurer’s emergency helpline for guidance and authorised towing.

You can also report minor crashes through the NaTIS website instead of having to go into a police station. This service is legally binding if terms and conditions are met. The service is free of charge, but charges may apply for data access in the future.

Minor crashes must be reported within 24 hours or the next working day. A crash report number (CRN) will be generated automatically for insurance purposes.

Crashes involving injuries, fatalities, hit-and-runs or five or more vehicles must still be reported to the nearest police station. All crashes involving five or more vehicles must be reported at your nearest SAPS. 

The information submitted by you can be made available to your insurance service provider.

Make sure you know where your car is towed after an accident.
Make sure you know where your car is towed after an accident.
Image: SUPPLIED

If your vehicle breaks down, Pieter Niemand, national director of MIWA, says breaking down on the road can be dangerous, but you can handle it safely by taking the following steps:

  • Move your car off the road if it is safe to do so and switch on your hazard lights.
  • Set up a warning triangle a safe distance behind your vehicle to alert other drivers.
  • Call for roadside assistance or use your insurer’s emergency contact number.

 

READ MORE:

Three dead in KZN taxi crash, N2 gridlocked

Two male minibus taxi passengers were confirmed dead while multiple passengers were seriously injured in a crash on the N2 southbound before ...
News
18 hours ago

More fuel price hikes to hit in January

All grades of petrol and diesel to increase on January 1
Motoring
1 day ago

Road accidents claim 512 lives since December 1

Since December 1, 512 people have died on South Africa's roads, a 3% increase from the same period last year.
News
1 week ago

More than 600,000 vehicle licence discs to expire by end of November

According to the National Traffic Information System, (Natis), 624,333 vehicle licence discs will expire at the end of November.
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. What to do when caught up in a car accident or breakdown Features
  2. Le Mans-winning Ferrari 250 LM expected to fetch nearly R500m on auction news
  3. More fuel price hikes to hit in January news
  4. Brazil halts work visas for BYD after trafficking claims news
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
Bangkok Hotel Fire Live | Three Foreigners Killed In Bangkok's Khao San Road | ...