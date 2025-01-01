Features

Now you can have a human-like chat with your all-knowing Mercedes

AI-enhanced MBUX voice assistant provides answers to questions in a conversational style

01 January 2025 - 12:25 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mercedes was one of the first car companies to introduce ChatGPT as a US-beta program and is now bringing the feature into series-production vehicles for the first time.
Mercedes was one of the first car companies to introduce ChatGPT as a US-beta program and is now bringing the feature into series-production vehicles for the first time.
Image: Supplied

The MBUX voice assistant feature in Mercedes-Benz cars is being upgraded with an AI-driven capability to answer questions in a conversational style.

It allows the driver or passenger to ask various general knowledge questions and get up-to-date answers, much like with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Assistant.

The car initiates a Microsoft Bing search and creates natural language responses using ChatGPT through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

Last year, the German firm was one of the first car companies to introduce ChatGPT as a US-beta program and is now bringing the feature into series-production vehicles for the first time.

What gives this AI system an edge over previous voice assistants is that it is context-aware, allowing it to respond to follow-up requests for additional information, even if the speaker uses vague words.

For instance, the question could be: “How many Formula One titles has Lewis Hamilton won?” After receiving the answer, the user could add: “When was the first?” and the system will answer correctly as it understands the background.

The conversation history is stored for up to an hour, allowing the user to ask follow-up questions.

The car uses ChatGPT to create natural language responses to questions.
The car uses ChatGPT to create natural language responses to questions.
Image: Supplied

As before, customers can use the MBUX voice assistant to ask about topics such as the weather, stocks, news reports and sports results.

“By adding an AI-driven knowledge feature to our MBUX voice assistant, we are making it even easier for customers to connect with their vehicle in an entertaining and rewarding way,” said Mercedes chief technology officer Markus Schäfer.

“This is another proof point on our journey towards the hyper-personalised in-car user experience.”

Conversing with the system is entirely hands-free once the driver or passenger activates the assistant by saying “Hey Mercedes” or pressing a speech button on the steering wheel.

The new function will be available as a free update to more than three million vehicles with the MBUX infotainment system. It will initially be offered in three languages: German, British English and American English.

MORE

These are South Africa’s most powerful bakkies

We’ve assembled a list of Mzansi’s 10 most powerful double-cab bakkies, which sees a mix of petrol, diesel and hybrid options.
Motoring
23 hours ago

These were the top six sports cars of 2024

Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes a trip down high-octane lane
Motoring
3 hours ago

Brad Binder’s future uncertain as debt-ridden KTM mulls MotoGP exit

South African rider Brad Binder’s MotoGP future with KTM looks uncertain with his team reportedly set to quit the sport after 2025 to prevent ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Now you can have a human-like chat with your all-knowing Mercedes Features
  2. These were the top six sports cars of 2024 Features
  3. Brad Binder’s future uncertain as debt-ridden KTM mulls MotoGP exit Motorsport
  4. These are South Africa’s most powerful bakkies Features
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

These robots made headlines in 2024 | REUTERS
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement - Entertainment