Here are the new SUVs coming to SA in 2025

SUVs and crossovers are the most popular category of vehicles in South Africa with buyers won over by their increased ground clearance and commanding driving positions.
After a spate of newcomers launched into the segment last year, in 2025 there will be no let up in the barrage of choice offered to consumers. From budget compact crossovers to large luxury SUVs, here is what is headed to Mzansi in 2025:
AUDI
The third generation Q5 arrives later this year with the Q5 Sportback to follow in 2026. The popular midsize luxury SUV has sportier styling, a more digitised cabin and optional adaptive damper control.
The Q7 and Q8 will receive facelifts.
BAIC
The BJ30 compact SUV heads to Mzansi as the fourth model range from the Chinese carmaker.
In China it is available in a choice of front-wheel and all-wheel drive, with power coming from a 1.5l petrol turbo engine or a petrol-electric hybrid.
Image: Supplied
CHERY
Chery is South Africa’s most popular Chinese brand and will add the Tiggo 9 Pro to its portfolio late in 2025. With five- and seven-seat versions, it will be the brand’s flagship SUV range and looks likely to offer a choice of 2.0l petrol turbo power or a plug-in hybrid.
Chery will also introduce hybrid models of the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 4 Cross and a facelifted Tiggo 8.
Image: Supplied
CITROEN
The Basalt compact SUV coupé built in India will arrive about midyear, positioned above the C3 Aircross. Overseas it gets a choice of two engines: a 1.2l petrol and a 1.2l petrol turbo.
Image: Supplied
GWM
Until now available only as a petrol-electric hybrid with notoriously high fuel thirst, the boxy Tank 300 4x4 will gain a more fuel efficient 2.4l turbodiesel model.
Image: Supplied
HAVAL
The H7, known as the Big Dog in China, arrives this month as the brand’s new flagship. It is expected to have a petrol 2.0l turbo engine with a choice of two- and all-wheel drive, and a petrol-electric hybrid in two-wheel drive only.
Image: Supplied
HYUNDAI
As part of a midlife facelift, the Grand Creta seven-seater is being renamed the Alcazar, the same moniker it carries in India where it is built. Featuring a major restyle inside and out, including distinctive H-shaped LED headlamps, the midsize family crossover will be sold in a choice of a 1.5l turbodiesel engine or a 2.0l normally aspirated petrol.
Image: Supplied
JAECOO
A division of the Chery Group, the Chinese marque made its South African debut in 2023 with the J7. In 2025 it will add the smaller J5 to the mix, as well as the electric J6 in 2WD and 4WD models.
The Jaecoo J8 seven-seater will be the brand’s flagship model when it arrives in 2025. A plug-in hybrid version of the J7 will also be introduced.
Image: Supplied
JETOUR
The Chinese brand will launch a boxy T2 adventure SUV to compete against the GWM Tank 300. It will have all-wheel drive and a 2.0l turbocharged petrol engine.
Image: Supplied
LEAPMOTOR
The new Stellantis-owned brand will arrive in South Africa later this year with the C10 midsize crossover. Overseas the vehicle is available as a plug-in hybrid, an electric model, or a range extender electric vehicle with a 950km range.
Image: Supplied
LDV
Following the launch of its T60 bakkie range last year, the Chinese carmaker will introduce the D90 large SUV powered by the same 2.0l turbodiesel engine.
Image: Supplied
LAMBORGHINI
The Urus SE plug-in hybrid arrives as the most powerful variant of the high-performance SUV. It pairs a 4.0l V8 turbo engine with an electric motor for a total output of 588kW and a 0-100km/h figure of only 3.4 seconds.
Image: Supplied
LAND ROVER
The Octa 110 is being launched this month as the most powerful Defender to date. It is powered by a 4.4l twin turbo V8 wielding 467kW. It has extended arches housing lightweight alloy wheels up to 22".
Image: Supplied
LEXUS
The RZ 450e is the brand’s first fully electric vehicle in South Africa. With two electric motors the SUV has all-wheel drive and a claimed range of 450km.
Image: Supplied
MERCEDES-BENZ
Mercedes’ legendary off-roader has been updated with a facelift, better performance and improved driver assistance systems. After the launch of the G63 high-performance variant late last year, the diesel G450d and electric G580 versions will follow in 2025.
Image: Supplied
MITSUBISHI
The Outlander Sport will replace the ASX as Mitsubishi’s compact SUV early in 2025. Known in some countries as the Xforce, the front-wheel drive car will have a 1.5l petrol engine and a generous 222mm ground clearance.
Also on the 2025 launch pad is the Xpander Cross seven-seat SUV. A futuristic-looking midsize SUV called the DST is earmarked to replace the Eclipse Cross in 2025 or 2026.
Image: Supplied
OMODA
The C7 midsize SUV is arriving with engine options unconfirmed, but could include a plug-in hybrid.
After the October 2023 release of the Omoda C9, a plug-in hybrid version will join the Chinese brand’s line-up this year.
Image: Supplied
OPEL
The strikingly styled Frontera compact crossover will arrive this year to replace the Crossland. Overseas the front-wheel drive car is offered as a petrol-electric hybrid or full electric vehicle.
Image: Supplied
RENAULT
The new third-generation Duster is expected this year with a front-wheel drive petrol model and a 4WD petrol with a mild-hybrid system.
Image: Supplied
SUBARU
The sixth-generation Forester will arrive here later this year with new styling, improved driving performance and advanced safety features. As before, it will have all-wheel drive and a flat-four 2.5l normally aspirated petrol engine.
Image: Supplied
TOYOTA
The bZ4X SUV will arrive as Toyota’s first all-electric vehicle in South Africa. About the same size as a Rav4, the front-wheel drive model has an estimated range of 510km.
The Fortuner GR-S is being launched in the first quarter as a sportier and more off-road-focused derivative of the popular family SUV.
Image: Supplied
VOLKSWAGEN
The Tayron will replace the Tiguan Allspace as VW’s midsize family crossover, available with five or seven seats.
It is available overseas in a choice of two- or all-wheel drive. There are several powertrains available including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrids.
Image: Supplied
VOLVO
The EX90 luxury SUV will be launched here this year as Volvo’s top of the range electric vehicle. The apex model will have 380kW of power.
