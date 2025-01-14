These are South Africa’s best selling cars

Continuing the trend for 2024, passenger car sales were up 8.2% in December while bakkies and light commercial vehicles fell 10.3%. That said, the best selling model was a bakkie with the Toyota Hilux holding onto its reign as the country’s most popular vehicle. Strong sales of the Corolla Cross, Fortuner, Starlet and Starlet Cross ensured Toyota held onto its position as the leading brand.
Volkswagen was the second most popular marque and its Polo Vivo was the best selling passenger car ahead of the Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.
The Haval Jolion was the best selling Chinese car in 10th place just ahead of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.
The newest model on the list is the recently launched Mahindra 3XO compact crossover, in 18th place.
Top 30 best selling new cars in December 2024:
- Toyota Hilux — 2,926
- VW Polo Vivo — 1,946
- Ford Ranger — 1,924
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,526
- Suzuki Swift — 1,376
- Toyota Fortuner — 1,343
- Toyota Starlet — 1,259
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,216
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,086
- Haval Jolion — 1,074
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,059
- VW Polo — 879
- Kia Sonet — 821
- Toyota Starlet Cross — 759
- Suzuki Fronx — 704
- Suzuki Ertiga — 602
- Toyota Urban Cruiser — 586
- Mahindra 3XO — 537
- Renault Triber — 504
- Nissan Magnite — 484
- Suzuki Baleno — 478
- Toyota Vitz — 473
- Toyota Hi-Ace — 449
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 432
- Omoda C5 — 408
- Renault Kiger — 402
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 390
- Hyundai Exter — 388
- Toyota Rumion — 381
- VW T-Cross — 358
Image: Supplied
Though overall new vehicle sales in South Africa declined 3% in 2024, the market continued its late-year surge in December.
Motor industry body Naamsa reported 41,274 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month, a 2.5% improvement over December 2023. It was the third consecutive month of year-on-year improvement and augurs well for 2025 after the Reserve Bank’s two interest rate cuts towards year-end, coupled with easing inflation.
Image: Supplied
