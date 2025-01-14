Features

These are South Africa’s best selling cars

14 January 2025 - 12:23
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The recently launched Mahindra 3XO is the newest car in the top 30 sellers list, at number 18.
Image: Supplied

Though overall new vehicle sales in South Africa declined 3% in 2024, the market continued its late-year surge in December.

Motor industry body Naamsa reported 41,274 new cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month, a 2.5% improvement over December 2023. It was the third consecutive month of year-on-year improvement and augurs well for 2025 after the Reserve Bank’s two interest rate cuts towards year-end, coupled with easing inflation.

The Toyota Hilux retained its long-held position as Mzansi's best selling vehicle.
Image: Supplied

Continuing the trend for 2024, passenger car sales were up 8.2% in December while bakkies and light commercial vehicles fell 10.3%. That said, the best selling model was a bakkie with the Toyota Hilux holding onto its reign as the country’s most popular vehicle. Strong sales of the Corolla Cross, Fortuner, Starlet and Starlet Cross ensured Toyota held onto its position as the leading brand.

Volkswagen was the second most popular marque and its Polo Vivo was the best selling passenger car ahead of the Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.

The Haval Jolion was the best selling Chinese car in 10th place just ahead of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

The newest model on the list is the recently launched Mahindra 3XO compact crossover, in 18th place.

Top 30 best selling new cars in December 2024:

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,926
  2. VW Polo Vivo — 1,946
  3. Ford Ranger — 1,924
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,526
  5. Suzuki Swift — 1,376
  6. Toyota Fortuner — 1,343
  7. Toyota Starlet — 1,259
  8. Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,216
  9. Isuzu D-Max — 1,086
  10. Haval Jolion — 1,074
  11. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,059
  12. VW Polo — 879
  13. Kia Sonet — 821
  14. Toyota Starlet Cross — 759
  15. Suzuki Fronx — 704
  16. Suzuki Ertiga — 602
  17. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 586
  18. Mahindra 3XO — 537
  19. Renault Triber — 504
  20. Nissan Magnite — 484
  21. Suzuki Baleno — 478
  22. Toyota Vitz — 473
  23. Toyota Hi-Ace — 449
  24. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 432
  25. Omoda C5 — 408
  26. Renault Kiger — 402
  27. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 390
  28. Hyundai Exter — 388
  29. Toyota Rumion — 381
  30. VW T-Cross — 358

 

